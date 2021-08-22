Sheffield United player rejects move away from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison has snubbed a loan move to Belgian side Beerschot, according to The Sun.

Jebbison burst onto the scene at Bramall Lane last season, becoming the youngest ever player to score on his full Premier League debut as he found the net against Everton.

This season, Jebbison looks set for a loan move away having failed to make an appearance in the Championship thus far.

United’s sister club, Beerschot, who are ran by the same owner, were keen on signing Jebbison on loan and bringing him to Belgium.

But according to The Sun, Jebbison has snubbed a loan move to Beerschot, as he looks to remain in England and stay in the country.

Jebbison is said to be keen on a move to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion, but a hefty loan fee could prove to be a stumbling block.

Sunderland are also said to be keen on landing Jebbison, who made a total of four appearances in the Premier League last season.

The Verdict

It looked as if Beerschot would be the most likely destination for Jebbison given the club’s obvious relationship with them.

But fair play to him for wanting to stay in England and test himself in a competitive League One division, and I think it would be good for him.

Sunderland have recently brought in Nathan Broadhead on loan from Everton, so I personally don’t think a move to the Stadium of Light would be a possibility nor would it be a good move for him.