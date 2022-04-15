Sheffield United player makes transfer revelation

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has admitted he was considering the possibility of making an exit from Bramall Lane last summer after the arrival of Robin Olsen, speaking candidly to the Sheffield Star.

The ex-Rangers shot-stopper and Michael Verrips were both given the opportunity to make their mark after the sale of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Blades managing to negotiate a £30m deal for the England international’s services.

Whilst Verrips struggled, Foderingham performed admirably and it previously looked as though he was going to take up a starting spot for this season with United struggling to get deals over the line.

However, a flurry of late activity included the arrival of AS Roma loanee Olsen, with the Swedish international previously looking set to remain at Bramall Lane for the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, an injury sustained on international duty ruled him out of action in November and this is when Foderingham stepped up, proving to be a reliable figure between the sticks once again and has established himself as one of the second-tier side’s most important players now with Adam Davies remaining behind him in the pecking order and Olsen opting to make the switch to Aston Villa.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the Englishman, revealing that he was considering a move away after falling down to second choice in the pecking order following Olsen’s arrival.

He said: “It never crossed my mind (to go) until the start of the season when Robin came in and Aaron left. But all you can do is make sure you are ready.

“Every goalkeeper understands the position and the role. It can be a lonely position at times. You know in the back of your mind that only one of you is going to get in.

“You always want to be out there of course. And even though I was enjoying it here, you’re never totally happy when you’re not playing.”

The Verdict:

Previously undervalued, the Blades are still very lucky they still have him at their disposal and one man who seems to really appreciate him is Paul Heckingbottom, who looks set to keep him in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

Making a range of vital penalty stops, he has certainly earned his wages this season and looks like a reliable figure in the South Yorkshire side’s goal, managing to limit his errors.

It will be interesting to see what will happen if the Blades secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking at the end of this term – because he’s almost certain to be a starter in the Championship but it remains to be seen whether that’s also the case in the top tier.

If he can play a big part in their play-off campaign like he has been able to this term, he arguably deserves a chance to be a key man in the top tier because it’s his presence that has helped to turn around United’s season.

Olsen wasn’t exactly convincing between the sticks during his time at Bramall Lane, so having a calm presence like Foderingham come in was exactly what they needed in their situation last year.