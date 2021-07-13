Sheffield United player makes temporary Bramall Lane exit

Sheffield United teenager Harry Boyes is to spend the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at National League side Solihull Moors, the Championship outfit have confirmed.

The 19-year-old left-sided player predominantly operates at full-back – and has been a big part of the Blades’ youth system in the last few years since his move from current Premier League champions Manchester City back in 2018.

But despite moving down a tier, Boyes has found first-team minutes hard to come by with his side’s initial success in the Premier League before their relegation last season.

Even with this demotion though, he is unlikely to get past the likes of Enda Stevens and Max Lowe at left-back, both of whom have extensive experience in the Championship. Manager Slavisa Jokanovic will need to utilise every ounce of this experience if he is to guide the Blades back to the Premier League next term.

For Boyes, he will be travelling to a side that finished midtable in a Covid-hit National League last season and will be looking to take the fifth tier by storm, as he attempts to grab the attention of Jokanovic back at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict:

Because of the expectations of promotion on their shoulders, there’s no point in the Serbian manager utilising his youth players next season unless he definitely knows they’re ready to tear up the Championship.

This is why Boyes’ will be best served by this temporary agreement – and it’s a short-term deal that could allow Sheffield United to recall him and send him to the third or fourth tier if he excels in the West Midlands.

For a 19-year-old who has never been out on loan before, it was vital for the Championship side to find a club reasonably close by for him to spend time at.

Although it might be a bit of a journey from Sheffield to Solihull, at least he isn’t on the English south coast or in Wales, because that could have caused homesickness and prevented him from making a real impression away from Bramall Lane.