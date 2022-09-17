Sheffield United player makes Championship claim after fast start

Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster has revealed that his side wants to remain at the top of the Championship table and be the side to beat throughout the season, speaking to The Star ahead of today’s clash against Preston North End.

The Blades have made an impressive start to their season, responding excellently to a heartbreaking semi-final defeat against Nottingham Forest in May and the incidents on the City Ground pitch that followed.

The likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge have been key to their success, with both shining and getting in and amongst the goals and Oli McBurnie rediscovering his goalscoring touch as well.

However, it was Brewster that proved to be crucial in midweek against Swansea City, beating Kyle Naughton for pace and playing a perfect pass for Reda Khadra to slot home from close range.

The England youth international will be hoping to get himself in and amongst the goals as well with the ex-Liverpool man not getting on the scoresheet as many times as he would have wanted to since his move to Bramall Lane.

His team are looking unstoppable at this stage though – and he believes his side would rather be there to be shot at as opposed to sitting further down the table.

Speaking to The Star, the striker said: “We don’t want to be second. We want to be first. We want to be the ones that people are chasing, with a target on our backs.

“That’s the position to be in and, if we can stay where we are then, after 10 games, we’ll definitely take it.

“That’s what this group is all about.”

The Verdict:

Confidence will only build if they can keep getting wins on the board and it will allow them to slip up a few times as well and not be punished in the process, so they should be looking to take three points from every game.

Considering how competitive the league is this year, with the likes of Norwich City, Burnley and Watford likely to be firm contenders for promotion, they will be looking to secure a top-two spot to avoid the play-offs.

Going through the play-offs again could take a real toll on the Blades after such a draining semi-final against Forest last year – and there are no guarantees they would go up considering some of the teams that have been mentioned.

Going up automatically would also give Paul Heckingbottom more time to prepare for next summer’s transfer window and that can only be a good thing in their quest to reach the top flight and stay there for the long term.

You feel this year will be their best chance to get themselves back to the top level after a fast start to this term, with Slavisa Jokanovic struggling to get the Blades going during the early stages of last season.