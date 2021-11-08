Sheffield United player makes admission over his future

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has told Yorkshire Live that he needs to start looking to the future at Bramall Lane after a tough start to his Blades career.

The youngster originally joined the Steel City club back in October of last year but has so far only scored twice in red and white after largely failing to settle since his high profile move from Liverpool.

Brewster did however find the net in the weekend loss to Blackburn Rovers with a fine volley and appeared to be getting back to his old self somewhat under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic.

Now the 21-year-old has opened up on his future at Bramall Lane, as he stated the following recently:

“I cannot put my finger on why it hasn’t happened but hopefully that’s the past and I can look forward to the future and score more goals.

“In the games before when it hasn’t happened I hit the post and stuff like that. I have to keep working hard and don’t look back, look forward to the future.

“Hopefully, we can go again after the break, have a rest, get our heads right and go again against Coventry.”

Brewster has already proved previously in his career that he can score goals regularly in the Sky Bet Championship after notching up 11 in 22 games for Swansea City, so he will understandably be seeking to get back to that level of performance.

The striker has a contract with the Blades until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

The goal against Blackburn at the weekend will have done Brewster the world of good and now he will be looking to really kick on moving forwards.

Up front is probably the most competitive area of the side for Sheffield United and the youngster will know that he needs to be hitting the back of the net regularly if he is to hold down a position.

He just needs to keep getting himself in the right areas and doing the work off the ball that helps to foster chances.

The former Liverpool man is more than good enough to thrive in the second tier, he just needs to once again show why the club paid all that money for him in the first place.