Sheffield United player linked with Olympiakos transfer move

Greek giants Olympiakos are lining up a summer transfer move for Sheffield United defender George Baldock, according to Gazzetta.

The current Greek Super League champions – owned by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis – were supposedly interested in making a move for the 29-year-old wing-back last summer, but ultimately a move was not made.

However Erythrolefki are still monitoring his situation and could use the upcoming summer transfer window to make a move, despite Baldock still having over two years remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1890 1891 1892

Baldock is eligible to play for Greece at international level due to family origins through his grandmother, with Gazzetta stating that the player himself and national team officials are trying to get Greek citizenship for him so he can be called up.

The right-sided defender is currently on the sidelines at the Blades though due to a hamstring injury and has only played 20 Championship matches this season, owing to a battle with youngster Jayden Bogle in his favoured position.

The Verdict

Whilst Baldock was very good in the Premier League two seasons ago for United, they perhaps now have a younger and better model in Jayden Bogle moving forwards.

Of course with both men out injured currently it is not good for United, but they could feasibly do without Baldock considering that Bogle has performed so well this season when given the chance.

And a move to Olympiakos in theory could be too good to turn down – it could also do his chances of being a regular in Greece’s national side the world of good when he finally receives his citizenship.

It will be an interesting situation in the summer for Sheffield United if a bid does come in from the Greek giants for Baldock and you can assume that there will be a lot of deliberation over it.