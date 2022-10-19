Sheffield United player issues verdict on lack of game time

Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies has admitted he wants to be playing every week but is now focused on capitalising on his opportunity to shine, speaking to The Star.

The Welshman has failed to make a single competitive appearance since he arrived at Bramall Lane in January, with the ex-Stoke City shot-stopper being brought in to compete with Wes Foderingham, an addition that was needed with Robin Olsen ending his loan spell in South Yorkshire early.

Despite Olsen’s departure, Foderingham has remained at United and established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet, with his presence keeping Davies on the substitutes bench.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield United flops from over the years?

1 of 25 How old is Darryl Westlake? 29 31 34 36

He would have had the chance to get some minutes under his belt for the Blades earlier this season with Foderingham being forced to come off against Luton Town in the latter stages of August, but Davies was out with a knee ligament injury at this point.

However, his time to shine has finally come along with the Blades’ first-choice stopper being sent off against Blackpool at the weekend following a scuffle with Shayne Lavery. The South Yorkshire outfit did decide to appeal this dismissal – but they have been unsuccessful and with this – Foderingham will spend the next three games on the sidelines.

His understudy Davies may have been frustrated about his lack of time on the pitch – but he’s determined to make the most of his opportunity with his debut likely to come against Coventry City this evening.

The 30-year-old said: “As a professional athlete, you want to play every week.

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen but I want to get my head down and work hard and see what comes. I’m moving into my prime. I feel good.”

The Verdict:

He’s been unlucky not to be involved – but his omissions from the starting lineup have been justified with Foderingham continuing to be a consistent figure for the Blades.

Because of how reliable he’s been, there’s every chance he will come back into the starting lineup following his suspension regardless of Davies’ performances, so the latter will need to do as much as possible to retain his spot.

He may be a little shaky at first considering he hasn’t played second-tier football in a while – but he should be able to grow into tonight’s game once he makes a couple of saves.

Callum O’Hare probably won’t be part of the squad tonight for opponents Coventry but Viktor Gyokeres is likely to be a starter and if the Sweden international gets a chance to pull the trigger, there’s a good chance Davies will need to intervene.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom won’t want him to be tested too much at the CBS Arena – but the stopper will want to be the man that is responsible for winning a point or three for his side.