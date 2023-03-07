Sheffield United player identifies potential reason why he hasn’t been offered new contract aside from transfer embargo

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck believes he may not have been offered a new deal yet because the club are unsure which division they will be in next season, speaking to The Star.

Their current transfer embargo has banned the Blades from offering new contracts to players at this point and with takeover uncertainty continuing to create off-field noise, it remains to be seen whether these restrictions are lifted anytime soon.

Fleck is just one of several first-teamers who see their contracts at Bramall Lane expire in the summer – and Paul Heckingbottom faces a mass exodus at the end of this term unless United can start to get around the negotiating table and offer new deals.

One event that could boost their chances of having their embargo lifted is promotion, which may provide them with the funds to ensure they pay off debts.

Currently sitting four points above Middlesbrough in second place and having a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side going into tonight’s clash against Reading, they are still in a strong position to win automatic promotion.

However, last weekend showed that they could easily fall out of the top two if they aren’t careful – and this uncertainty regarding whether they will secure a Premier League return at the end of this season may be contributing to the lack of contract talks at the moment.

That’s according to the view of Fleck, who said: “I’m not sure. My guess would be that [transfer embargo and takeover uncertainty] is part of the situation, I’m sure.

“Maybe depending on what league we’re going to be in, but I couldn’t really tell you. I’ve not had any conversations myself, so I don’t know what other people are doing.”

The Verdict:

It’s an interesting potential reason and you feel Fleck is right to an extent – because that could determine whether they extend the contracts of some players.

Some players should have their deals extended regardless of which division they are in, with Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and Oli McBurnie’s futures needing to be addressed as quickly as possible.

It may also be worth keeping the likes of Ky Gordon, Jack Robinson, Fleck and the versatile Ben Osborn who can do an admirable job for the Blades in several positions.

But you have to fear for some of the older first-teamers, with Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies able to step up as younger alternatives to Enda Stevens when fit and Billy Sharp also facing an uncertain future.

Jack O’Connell is also likely to leave the club on the expiration of his contract in the summer considering his injury woes in recent seasons, though the Blades may offer to help him out in another way considering he was an excellent servant at Bramall Lane before his time on the sidelines.