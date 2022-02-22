Sheffield United player gives coy update on his future with the club

Morgan Gibbs-White has remained coy about his future with Sheffield United.

The 22-year old midfielder is currently with the Blades on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves.

Gibbs-White scored twice as United ran out 4-0 winners over Swansea City at the weekend.

When asked about whether he has a long-term future with the club, Gibbs-White kept his cards close to the chest, claiming he is committed to Wolves as long as he is a player at that club.

However, he has revealed that his full focus is with helping Sheffield United earn their way back into the Premier League this season.

“That’s the plan. I’m still a Wolves player at the end of the day,” said Gibbs-White, via Yorkshire Live.

“But like I said, my main focus at the moment is on Sheffield and I really want to get these boys back to where they want to be and I believe we can get there.”

Gibbs-White was questioned on whether there was a possibility of a longer-term future at United if they get promoted or not after being linked with a permanent stay beyond the end of the season.

He added: “It’s a tough question to answer, I’m just enjoying my football here. The fans have been brilliant with me and I could ask for anything more.

“We’ve just got to see what the future plans out but the main focus for everyone is just to focus on Wednesday.”

Gibbs-White has featured 20 times for the Blades in the Championship so far this season, with 19 of those appearances coming from the start.

In that time he has bagged seven goals and earned five assists for the team as they challenge for a play-off place.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently sixth in the table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places and only one point clear of seventh.

Up next for United is the visit of Blackburn Rovers to Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

Gibbs-White has impressed during his time with Sheffield United this season.

He has recovered well from his recent injury and his form was rewarded with two goals last weekend.

It remains to be seen if he is in Wolves boss Bruno Lage’s plans for next season.

But if he is available, then United will want to be first in line to retain his services again for next season, whether on loan or even as a permanent transfer.