Sheffield United player emerges as transfer target for Burnley

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has appeared on the transfer radar of Premier League strugglers Burnley, who are said to be monitoring his current contract situation, per the Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at Bramall Lane at the end of the season and according to the report is yet to receive an offer to extend his stay at the Yorkshire outfit.

And Sean Dyche could end up swooping in to secure Basham’s services in a bid to bolster the depth in his defence, with James Tarkowski being increasingly linked with a move to mega-rich Newcastle United.

Basham joined the Blades 2014 from Blackpool when they were in League One and he’s risen through the leagues with United.

Despite playing in both the midfield and in defence, Basham solidified himself as a key part of a back three when Chris Wilder took charge during the 2016-17 season and he became an integral part of the team as an ‘overlapping centre-back’, playing in every single Premier League match during the 2019-20 campaign.

Even though he has featured 17 times in the Championship this season for Sheffield United, Basham’s contract situation remains unresolved and he is free to enter negotiations with teams not based in the English leagues.

The Verdict

Even though they’re struggling in the Premier League right now, Burnley are by no means relegated to the Championship for next season just yet but a signing like this makes it looks like they’re preparing for it.

Basham was a key part of Sheffield United’s 2019-20 top flight season but you’d struggle to argue that he’d cut it on a regular basis in that league now.

He’s doing fine for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season but he will be 34 by the time the 2022-23 season starts so it seems like a bizarre move for a Premier League club if the Clarets really are tracking him.

Whatever the case, if the Blades want to keep the veteran defender then they better make a move very quickly before other clubs start to circle as they seemingly are already.