Sheffield United have been dealt lots of big injury blows throughout the course of the season but have managed to find a way to continue to keep hold of the second automatic promotion spot.

One player that has missed the majority of this campaign is striker Rhian Brewster, with the 22-year-old being out of action since October.

The pacey striker has had a troubled time on the injury front since his eight-figure arrival at Bramall Lane in 2020, and as a result, he has been limited to just 62 appearances for the Blades.

It was previously believed that Brewster would return to action before the season came to an end but that is looking rather unlikely at this stage.

What is the latest?

Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that the striker is set to miss the rest of the campaign because of a setback in his recovery from his hamstring injury.

Speaking to The Star, the Blades boss said: “Rhian has had a complication and we won’t see him again this season.

“So that means Rhys (Norrington-Davies) is now ahead of him in his progression.”

He added: “I have nothing but positive words to say about Rhian, especially in terms of how he’s handling things. I know it won’t be easy for him. But if he came into this room to speak to you now, he’s been bright and bubbly and upbeat.

“If I could give anyone a break right now, then I’d want it to be Rhian. If anyone deserves one, it’s him. But that’s not the way it seems to be working out for the lad right now unfortunately.”

It remains to be seen exactly how long it will take for the young striker to fully recover after showing some very positive signs earlier on in the campaign.

What's next for Brewster?

In the summer, the 22-year-old will still have another two years on his deal at Bramall Lane, after Brewster penned down a five-year deal when he arrived in 2020.

Signing from Liverpool, the Blades agreed a 15% sell-on clause with the Reds whilst they also managed to insert a buy-back clause into the agreement.

With the Yorkshire club battling for a spot back in the Premier League too, it will be interesting to see what the immediate future holds for the young forward when the summer comes about.

It is also unknown how long he will be out for and whether or not he will miss much of pre-season, which is something that could impact Sheffield United's immediate stance.