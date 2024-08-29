Celtic are expected to complete the signing of Auston Trusty from Sheffield United in a deal that could reach £6m for the defender.

The Glasgow giants have been keen to bring in a new left-sided defender during the summer window, and it was revealed earlier this month that Trusty was a target for Brendan Rodgers.

However, Celtic failed with a £5m offer for the USA international initially, but Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has revealed that they’ve now gone back in with an increased offer, which is likely to be accepted.

“Celtic are close to agreeing a deal with Sheffield United for centre-back Auston Trusty. It’s understood a deal worth up to £6m is being discussed. Some details are still to be ironed out by the clubs.”

Auston Trusty to Celtic suits all parties

This looks like it’s a good move for all concerned, and the Blades will certainly feel they have got a decent fee for the 26-year-old if it does reach £6m.

Firstly, from Celtic’s perspective, as outlined above, centre-back has been a problem position for some time, and there is a lack of depth behind Liam Scales as the left-footed partner to the reliable Cameron Carter-Vickers.

So, Trusty will solve an issue for the Scottish champions, and he will surely be relishing the chance to join a huge club who will be able to offer Champions League football, as well as competing for trophies domestically.

Auston Trusty's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.64 Interceptions 1.22 Blocks 1.43 Clearances 5.35 Aerials won 2.13

As well as that, the chance to build a partnership alongside Carter-Vickers, a fellow USA international, could enhance his prospects as he tries to win a place in the national team as attention turns towards the World Cup, which they will host in 2026.

Meanwhile, for the Blades, they are selling a player who wasn’t in Chris Wilder’s best XI, and even though the deadline is fast approaching, this money could be used to strengthen other areas in the team.

Trusty had impressed at Birmingham, but, like most of his teammates, he endured a difficult season last time out, and he hasn’t found his best form at Bramall Lane.

Therefore, this is a sum that makes business sense, but it is important that it’s reinvested.

Sheffield United will need reinforcements

Following on from that, all connected to Sheffield United will be hoping for a busy Deadline Day, which will cap off what has been a hectic window on the whole.

Defensively, they are arguably one centre-back short with Trusty on the move, and there are still doubts over the future of Anel Ahmedhodzic - even at this late stage.

As well as trying to conclude a few late deals, the priority will also be trying to keep those key players, as Wilder will be demanding a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion this season.

Now, it’s a case of waiting and seeing how it plays out, and it’s sure to be a frantic final day for Sheffield United, and how the squad looks come 11pm will have a big say in whether they can last the distance and push for automatic promotion.