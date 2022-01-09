Sheffield United player closing in on Bramall Lane departure

Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Verrips is close to departing the Blades, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Speaking to the media following United’s 3-0 FA Cup third round defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Heckingbottom said that the Dutchman is on the verge of sealing a loan move to a club in his home nation, with an option to make it permanent in the summer.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit in 2019, having arrived from Belgian side Mechelen.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Sander Berge Club Brugge Genk Anderlecht Standard Liege

Having been a regular starter at his previous club, Verrips had to make do with being a reserve at Bramall Lane – firstly to Dean Henderson and then Aaron Ramsdale – although he did make his debut in the FA Cup in 2020 against AFC Fylde.

Verrips spent the second half of last season on loan at Eredivisie side FC Emmen before returning to United, and he finally made his league debut in a Championship clash with West Brom in August after Ramsdale was on the verge of departing for Arsenal.

After conceding four times though, Verrips hasn’t played a league match since although he did feature against Derby County in the EFL Cup – he may have now played his final match for the Blades though.

The Verdict

In truth, this is no great loss to Heckingbottom and United.

Verrips floated in-between being second and third choice but in recent weeks with Robin Olsen’s absence through injury, Wes Foderingham has established himself in-between the sticks and you cannot see Verrips getting another chance in the future.

The fact that there’s a permanent option in the loan deal that is soon-to-be confirmed tells you all you need to know and that the club will not expect the stopper back at Bramall Lane.