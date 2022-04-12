Sheffield United player believes teammate could become a “top player”

Sheffield United left wing-back Enda Stevens believes teammate Rhys Norrington-Davies has the ingredients to go on and become a top player, speaking candidly to The Star.

Irishman Stevens has spent much of the campaign on the sidelines with injury problems – but Welshman Norrington-Davies has stepped up to the plate well this season after spending two temporary spells away from Bramall Lane last term.

Impressing at Luton Town in the first half of 2020/21, he then spent time at Stoke City during the latter stages of last season and returned to Bramall Lane for pre-season in a bid to win a first-team place under Slavisa Jokanovic.

His first-team hopes were arguably boosted by the Blades’ relegation back to the second tier – but he was given a further vote of confidence when his former boss opted to send Max Lowe out on loan to Nottingham Forest, clearing the pathway for both Stevens and the 22-year-old to go head-to-head for a starting place in South Yorkshire.

Unfortunately, injury worries for Norrington-Davies himself have limited his league appearance count to just 22 thus far and with Stevens back in action now, he may find it difficult to force his way back into the starting lineup.

Nonetheless, the latter had some promising things to say about the former who still has plenty of time to get even better at 22 years old.

Stevens said: “It’s been brilliant to watch Rhys grow from the beginning of the season and he’s got so many attributes to go on and become a top player.

“We’ll be pushing each other, helping each other, all the way.”

The Verdict:

He certainly has everything he needs to be an excellent left wing-back and in Stevens, he has a great mentor who has been operating in that position for years after becoming a regular under Chris Wilder.

Not only can Norrington-Davies get forward well – but also defends very admirably as well as Brennan Johnson revealed on yesterday’s Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Considering a player of Johnson’s calibre is saying that, a man who has recorded 14 goals and seven assists in the Championship so far this season, this is a real compliment to the wing-back and he should take plenty of confidence from these good reviews.

However, he still has plenty of time to improve further and he will only be able to do that if he wins regular game time, so he may need to push for a move away from the Blades if Stevens remains at the club next season.

This is probably a move Heckingbottom wouldn’t be prepared to sanction though – because the Welshman seems like the long-term option in this position and considering he already has senior international experience under his belt – they would be fools to let him go with the pedigree he has.