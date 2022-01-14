Sheffield United planning surprise Middlesbrough transfer raid

Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Marcus Browne has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Teessiders’ Championship rivals Sheffield United this month, according to Football Insider.

Browne has missed a whole year of action due to a knee injury suffered in an FA Cup match in January 2021 against Brentford and is yet to make his comeback.

After coming through the West Ham academy system, Browne signed for Boro in 2019 but failed to impress in his debut season, eventually re-joining Oxford United on loan for the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

He was about to get a run of games under Neil Warnock’s management though last season – only to suffer the catastrophic aforementioned injury.

Chris Wilder confirmed this past week that he doesn’t expect Browne to be back in action until March, but also revealed today that the 24-year-old is in talks with multiple clubs over a permanent switch away from the Riverside.

Paul Heckingbottom is said to be plotting a move for Browne at Bramall Lane to bolster his options in the final third but he seemingly would not be available to play for another two months should he be successful in his swoop.

The Verdict

This one would certainly be a bit of a shock considering Browne’s lack of Championship experience.

He hasn’t had the greatest of times at Boro and just when it seemed like he was about to get a run of matches to prove himself last season, it got cruelly taken away from him thanks to an injury.

It was expected that he may go out on loan, perhaps to a League One club for the rest of the season to get some game-time but the Blades’ supposed interest is certainly a head-scratcher.

Heckingbottom clearly sees something though and it shouldn’t take too much to get a deal done if the interest is genuine.