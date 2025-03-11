Harrison Burrows was by no means a cheap acquisition for Sheffield United, but their investment has been justified by the left-back's performances on the pitch.

The 23-year-old was a part of Peterborough United's academy from age six and made his debut in 2019 as a 17-year-old.

Over the next five seasons, he steadily built his reputation at Posh, with his performances reaching new heights during the 2023-24 campaign. That season, he played a pivotal role in guiding the club to an EFL Trophy victory and securing a spot in the play-offs.

While the team as a whole enjoyed a successful season, it was a truly exceptional campaign for the full-back on a personal level. Across 58 appearances in all competitions, he scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists, including doubles in both the semi-final and the final of their EFL Trophy triumph.

That level of contribution ultimately justified a £6 million price tag, and while it was a significant outlay for the Blades, they will be delighted they made the investment.

Harrison Burrows has been superb for the Blades

Signing a four-year deal at Bramall Lane in July, Wilder immediately placed his trust in the young left-back, who has featured in 33 of the Blades' 36 games.

A key figure in one of the tightest defences in the league, he has been central to both their defensive solidity and the attacking output the team has produced. In total, he has managed five goals and three assists, with his involvements earning his side 11 points across the season.

His performance on the weekend against Preston North End was a perfect example of his quality. Over the 90 minutes, he created three chances, with an expected assist tally of 1.05, and provided the assist when a delightful ball into the box was headed home by Tyrese Campbell.

Looking at his underlying figures across the season, he creates a healthy number of chances, and according to expected figures, his assist tally should be closer to six. He is also outstanding defensively, ranking in the top 25% of full-backs for tackle success rate, blocks per 90 minutes, and duels won percentage, according to FotMob.

Harrison Burrows 24-25 Appearances 33 Goals 5 Assists 3 Expected Assists 6.12 Tackle Success Rate 70.1% Duels Success Rate 58.5%

Wilder will be hopeful that he can maintain this form for the remainder of the season, and if he continues to perform at this level, United's chances of promotion will be enhanced.

Burrows could be ready for the Premier League

Burrows has adapted to life at the top of the second tier supremely and Football League World's resident Blade has called him "the best left-back in the league".

The next question will be, is he ready for life in the Premier League? United have firm aspirations of getting there and if they do secure promotion they must ensure they have a team worthy of battling it out against the top clubs in the country.

Last time they were in the Premier League, they finished bottom with just 16 points, and Burrows will be eager to help his team perform far better than that if they return.

His attacking output would likely translate well into the top flight, but against some of England's best wingers, he would need to enhance his defensive capabilities.

First, his focus will be on reaching that level, and right now, he is proving to be one of the signings of the summer for Sheffield United.