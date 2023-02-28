Sheffield United pair detail where their Harry Kane focus is as plan for Tottenham lynchpin debated

Sheffield United will be making no specific game plan for Harry Kane tomorrow when they host Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round.

Bramall Lane plays host to Sheffield United’s clash with Tottenham tomorrow evening, with a place in the quarter final of the competition on the line.

Tottenham offer a real test for Sheffield United, particularly Kane. The England captain is setting new records for club and country, with 22 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions so far in 22/23.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, who is likely to line-up directly opposite Kane in Sheffield United’s back-three, has been quizzed on whether or not he has a specific plan for the 29-year-old.

“Not really, no. Not yet at least,” Ahmedhodzic responded, as quoted by the Blades’ YouTube.

Further pushed on the thought he’d given facing Kane, it was put to Ahmedhodzic whether he’d mention the striker’s World Cup penalty miss against France that, ultimately, knocked England out in Qatar.

Laughing, Ahmedhodzic confirmed he wouldn’t be mentioning that to Kane: “No I won’t.”

Backing up that Sheffield United wouldn’t be treating Kane any different, Paul Heckingbottom confirmed: “He’s one of the best strikers in the world.

“But likewise if we put two players on Harry Kane, we leave another top-class player with no player on him.”

Sheffield United sit second in the Championship. Whilst Tottenham, under the watch of Cristian Stellini as Antonio Conte recovers from gallbladder surgery, beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday to further strengthen their grip on fourth.

The Verdict

It’s pointless Sheffield United putting too much focus on facing Kane.

He is a world class player and someone that could punish Sheffield United if given the opportunity. However, Tottenham have other big players the Blades will need to focus on and even giving Kane that extra attention doesn’t completely free you of his threat.

Sheffield United’s priority should probably be on just playing their own game.

