Sheffield United’s automatic promotion hopes took a dent on Monday night with a 3-1 loss at home to Leeds United.

However, Chris Wilder’s side still sit two points clear of Burnley with 12 games to play, giving them the edge in the battle for a top-two spot.

The Blades are looking to gain their top-flight place back at the first attempt after coming 20th in the Premier League last year.

This would be a third promotion in six years, with Wilder overseeing their second-place finish in the Championship in 2019, where they finished behind Daniel Farke’s Norwich City.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 +50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 +22 70 3 Burnley 34 +34 68 4 Sunderland 34 +19 62 5 West Brom 34 +13 51 6 Blackburn Rovers 34 +5 51 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sheffield United improvement claim made

When asked what the club should do differently this time if promoted, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, of Blades Ramble, claimed that a greater focus will be needed on improving the first-team squad in a message to the new owners.

He believes that 12 months ago the Yorkshire outfit put a lot of stock on securing their financial future, but that this is less of a concern going into this summer if promoted.

“I think last year we focused a lot on clearing previous, not debts but certainly making sure we were financially secure, looking two, three, four years into the future and worst-case scenarios,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“So if we were relegated we had to make sure there was no hangover of funds.

“And we sorted that last time, we’re back here at the expense of strengthening the team on the field, and I think we will focus on that a lot more this time.

“I think a lot of the investment now is ready to go into players, if we are promoted, and we’ll need that.

“Because we are not ready for the Premier League in terms of the playing squad.

“So that’s the first thing we need to do, we need to focus on the pitch.”

Next up for Sheffield United is an away trip to QPR on 1 March.

Sheffield United are better prepared for promotion this time around

Sheffield United earned promotion last time in spite of the issues off the field, which meant they were unprepared for life back in the Premier League.

But this time around they should be ready to attack the top flight with the enthusiasm that fans will want to see.

While it will still be difficult to stay up, with it becoming increasingly difficult for clubs to become established in the top flight, the Blades are in a healthier financial position.

It should mean a busier summer, as we saw with their extensive winter market business, which gives them a better chance of staying up, should they earn promotion in the first place.