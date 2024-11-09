Sheffield United's 2018/19 season will be fondly remembered by the Bramall Lane faithful as Chris Wilder's side pulled off a shock promotion to reach the Premier League.

It was just the Blades' second season in the top-flight after winning promotion from League One in 2017, and a number of players who'd go onto become modern-day legends at Sheffield United played an important role.

One of these players was Ollie Norwood, with the midfielder joining the club on loan from Brighton prior to the 2018/19 season getting started, but it wasn't too long until he joined the club on a permanent basis, extending his stay with Wilder's side on a full-time basis in January 2019.

We're now in November, and no doubt Wilder and the Blades' hierarchy would have already started planning their January business, and how they'd love to replicate a deal as good as Norwood's was back in 2019.

Sheffield United are in the process of being taken over by American businessman Steve Rosen, according to Alan Nixon, and if he wants to win over the Bramall Lane faithful, completing a January deal as shrewd as Norwood's signing was would be an excellent way to do so.

Ollie Norwood was an excellent signing for Sheffield United

Norwood was initially signed on a season-long loan deal, but after becoming a mainstay in Wilder's side during his first couple of months at the club, they made it permanent in January, paying a reported £2.5million.

It proved a bargain, and the midfielder would help the Blades win promotion to the top-flight on two occasions, as well as playing all 38 Premier League games during the 2019/20 season, wearing the captain's armband more often than not, as his side recorded a remarkable 9th place finish.

While that 2019/20 season was the peak of Wilder's first spell at the club, Norwood continued to play an important role until he left the club in the summer of 2024, making over 250 appearances in total.

While Norwood was arguably past his best during the 2022/23 campaign, he managed to play all 46 games for Sheffield United as they finished second and won automatic promotion to the Premier League, and his durability was one of the main reasons why he could be relied upon and why he was such a good signing.

Remarkably, the Northern Irishman was never injured during his time at Bramall Lane, and while injuries aren't the fault of the player, it's frustrating for clubs when players are constantly unavailable, so his constant availability made him a real favourite of every manager who took charge at the club.

Related Who is Steve Rosen? The man leading the Sheffield United takeover bid With reports suggesting an imminent announcement of a Sheffield United takeover, Football League World looks at the spearhead of the Blades' new era.

The 2023/24 campaign was a bitterly disappointing one for Sheffield United as they were relegated without putting up much of a fight, but Norwood still emerged with some respect.

He played 27 times, wearing the captain's armband on six occasions, and he sealed a memorable first win of the season for the Blades with a late penalty to beat Wolves in November 2023.

After their relegation, Norwood was one of a number of experienced players who departed the club at the end of their deals, and while relegation wasn't the perfect end to his time at Sheffield United, he'll certainly be fondly remembered, and a deal like that in January wouldn't go amiss for Blades supporters.

Stockport County have struck gold with Ollie Norwood signing

After his release by Sheffield United, Norwood shocked people by joining Stockport County, who had just been promoted to League One.

While he may be 33, the Northern Ireland international is certainly good enough to be playing in the Championship, and it's quite remarkable that Stockport were able to sign a player who had been a Premier League captain just last season.

Ollie Norwood's senior career Club Season(s) Manchester United 2009-12 Carlisle United (Loan) 2010 Scunthorpe United (Loan) 2011-12 Coventry City (Loan) 2012 Huddersfield Town 2012-14 Reading 2014-16 Brighton 2016-18 Fulham (Loan) 2017-18 Sheffield United 2018-24 Stockport County 2024-

As expected, Norwood has made a big impact at Edgeley Park and has become a regular feature in Dave Challinor's starting XI, and while he may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, he's still a very useful option in League One.

It's clear how much Stockport rate Norwood as they handed him a three-year deal despite being 33, and you'd imagine that he'll play a very important role for the Hatters over the course of the next couple of seasons.