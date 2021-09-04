Sheffield United owner delivers bullish message when quizzed on promotion chances

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is convinced that the Blades will finish in the top six this season, although he admitted he won’t watch the play-offs if that’s the case.

The Yorkshire outfit have endured a terrible start under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, having picked up just two points from five games and managed just one goal.

Whilst there aren’t major concerns, with the Serbian having won promotions from this level in the past, it’s still left the Blades with a bit of work to do to make up ground.

However, speaking on the Sheff United Way podcast, as quoted by the Sheffield Star, Prince Abdullah is adamant that the team will start delivering as the campaign progresses.

“Always logic will prevail. You can have a run of bad luck where you don’t score but if you have good players, they will snap out of it. I think we’ll get better. I really dread play-offs so I pray we finish first or second. With our record in the play-offs we’re asking for heart attacks that we don’t need.

“I think we will definitely be in the top six and I can tell you, if we go into the play-offs the two or three games, I will not watch.”

The verdict

You obviously don’t expect the owner of the club to say his team have no chance after five games, so we shouldn’t read too much into these comments from Prince Abdullah.

But, it’s still good for the manager and all connected to the club that he’s confident, and it’s now down to the players to improve on what has been a dreadful start.

A positive end to the window has lifted the mood somewhat, and Jokanovic will be eager to get his new recruits into the XI from next week as they seek a first league win against Peterborough next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.