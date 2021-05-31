Sheffield United outline clear transfer stance on Sander Berge as Arsenal eye transfer

Sheffield United have informed Arsenal that they will not be entertaining any offers for midfielder Sander Berge that fall below the £35 million mark, according to the Sheffield Star.

It has been reported previously that Arsenal are one of the teams that are interested in making a potential move for Berge this summer following the Blades’ relegation to the Championship. According to the Athletic, the midfielder’s future is up in the air this summer and the Gunners are considering making an offer for the 23-year-old.

The same report from the Athletic suggested that Berge’s release clause that is thought to be around £35 million might have decreased following their relegation from the top-flight.

That comes with the £22 million signing having managed to make 15 appearances in the Premier League this term and scoring one goal and providing one assist in those matches.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United?

1 of 15 Won the top-flight title Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United

However, according to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United have now informed Arsenal via back channels that they will not be allowing Berge to leave the club for anything less than £35 million this summer.

It is believed that the Blades feel that the midfielder’s valuation has not been impacted by their relegation and instead feel he is worth a lot now after acclimatising to English football.

The verdict

This is exactly the right approach that Sheffield United should be taking toward Berge this summer. The midfielder is a player that retains a lot of valuation in the market and there is clear interest from the likes of Arsenal so there is no reason why they should lower their valuation of him.

The 23-year-old will have learned an awful lot during the last year-and-a-half in England and his game will have been developed and adapted to suit the Premier League now. That makes him potentially ready to take that step up and move to someone like Arsenal this summer, but the Blades are right to insist that they make a sizeable profit on him.

It does seem inevitable that the Blades will have to cash in on Berge this summer, but they have to make sure that they get as much money for him as possible. It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal decide to pay the £35 million that they are demanding for him, or whether they instead look to move on to other transfer targets. Surely, though the midfielder is worth that fee to them.