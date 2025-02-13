This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United's January transfer window was an excellent one, and they have put themselves in an excellent position to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The battle for the top two remains incredibly tight, and while Leeds United have started to push away from the Blades, Burnley and Sunderland, the top four do remain close together.

Chris Wilder's side currently occupy the final automatic promotion place, and after a terrific winter, they stand in good stead to return to the top flight following last season's tough relegation.

Sheffield United's owners, COH Sports, completed their takeover of the club just two days before Christmas, and it allowed them to spend big during January.

Verdict made on Sheffield United's new owners

The Blades came down from the Premier League with a two-point deduction and a squad that needed to be rebuilt.

Keeping hold of key players such as Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza allowed Wilder to work with an incredibly solid core for his team, but he has been able to bring in new quality in both transfer windows.

However, last month was an excellent one for the South Yorkshire outfit, with the likes of Hamza Choudhury, Rob Holding and Tom Cannon all joining the club.

COH Sports have given Wilder the opportunity to bring in these stars, and Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, what word he would use to describe the Blades' new owners.

He told FLW: "I think the fans’ general view of the ownership at the moment is optimistic.

"Obviously, Sheffield United are under very new ownership, and they have been untested to a large degree, but so far so good.

"They supported the manager in the window, and sealed a huge permanent transfer with Tom Cannon coming in. It's a statement signing. It shows that they believe in the manager. They believe in a data-driven project as well, so that's something we've looked at."

Jimmy continued: "We brought two lads in from abroad, something that we haven't really focused on doing too much in recent years. So that's another exciting strategy that the club's looking to move into.

"So, I think optimistic is how the fans generally feel around the new ownership. Time will tell, but so far so good."

Sheffield United's January transfer window signings (TransferMarkt) Player Permanent/loan Signed from Ben Brereton Diaz Loan Southampton Christian Nwachukwu Permanent Botev Plovdiv Hamza Choudhury Loan Leicester City Harry Clarke Loan Ipswich Town Jefferson Caceres Permanent FBC Melgar Rob Holding Loan Crystal Palace Tom Cannon Permanent Leicester City

Sheffield United have the squad to take themselves to the Premier League

While it will take time for Sheffield United supporters to fully warm to the new ownership, the opening couple of months have been extremely positive, and COH Sports have made a fantastic introduction.

The Blades have a squad that is more than capable of winning promotion to the Premier League, but staying in the division if they go up is a different task and Wilder will have to be backed again in the summer.

The upcoming visit of Leeds to Bramall Lane will be incredibly tough, but it is also a great test to see how they compare to the Championship's best team at this moment in time. If they can see themselves past Daniel Farke's side, then a top two finish becomes an incredibly realistic target for Sheffield United.