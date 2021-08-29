Sheffield United open up talks with Champions League winner after Chelsea exit

Sheffield United are interested in signing former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to The Sun on Sunday (page 61).

The Blades are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper, having recently let Aaron Ramsdale leave for Arsenal in a £24million deal.

Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham have struggled to impress Slavisa Jokanovic, leaving the Serbian on the lookout for new options.

According to The Sun on Sunday (page 61), former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is a target for the Blades, with the club said to have opened talks with the shot-stopper.

The 39-year-old joined Manchester City from Malaga in 2014, making 48 appearances in all competitions before joining Chelsea in 2017.

The Argentine featured 38 times for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He left upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, and the experienced shot-stopper could be set for a move to Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

This is a really surprising bit of transfer news, but what a signing he could be for United in the short-term.

Caballero is an excellent experienced goalkeeper in my opinion, and he always seemed to impress me whenever he got into the Chelsea team.

He has won so many trophies and has played at the highest level against some of the best players in world football, and that experience can only be beneficial going forward.

He is only a short-term option, though, so I would be concerned about spending that much money on wages for only one year or so.