Sheffield United on the cusp of completing transfer saga

Sheffield United are poised to complete the signing of Ronaldo Vieira ahead of this week’s clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Slavisa Jokanovic is searching for recruits as the transfer window ticks into its final weeks.

Vieira has been on the radar at Bramall Lane all summer, yet Sheffield United have failed to make a breakthrough with a deal for the Sampdoria man.

As per Yorkshire Live that’s set to change, with Vieira expected through the door at an early stage of the week, in time to face West Brom on Wednesday evening.

Jokanovic said: “I hope Ronaldo Vieira will be here and we can make one extra step before the West Bromwich Albion game.”

Vieira, 23, has had an injury-hit time in Serie A, featuring for both Sampdoria and then Verona (on loan) after leaving Leeds United back in 2018.

The former Elland Road favourite, though, has 63 Championship appearances under his belt having featured for Leeds between 2016 and 2018.

Jokanovic’s start to life at Bramall Lane has been a tough one with the Blades awaiting their first league victory of the season.

They were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City on the opening weekend and then backed that up with a goalless draw with Swansea City on Saturday evening.

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Sheffield United and Jokanovic.

Vieira has been on his radar all summer and to get him finally through the door this week will be a massive moment, not just for West Brom, but for the entire season.

The Sheffield United line-ups this season have looked a little bit thrown together and that’s probably because there’s still going to be a lot of change with regard to the personnel Jokanovic has.

A couple of signings will change everything. Jokanovic can then start using round pegs in round holes.

