Sheffield United on course for triple fitness boost ahead of Luton game

Sheffield United take on Luton Town this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship in what is another big game between two very good sides.

United have been challenging for the top two for much of the season whilst Luton have once again got themselves in the mix for the play-offs, with Rob Edwards picking up the reins from Nathan Jones nicely.

Indeed, it’s set up well for a really entertaining clash between the two this weekend and both sides will feel as though they are going to be able to get one over on the other.

In terms of team news for the Blades, Andy Giddings has given an update on Twitter, then, with him reporting the following on Illiman N’Diaye, James McAtee and Jayden Bogle:

Sheffield United's Illiman N'Diaye, James McAtee and Jayden Bogle should all be fit to face Luton on Saturday, despite picking up minor injuries at Reading. Apart from the long termers, everybody else is ok. #sufc | @BBCSheffield — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) March 9, 2023

The Verdict

Very positive news for the Blades.

They’ll have naturally been worried after seeing the trio pick up knocks against Reading but it looks as though they needn’t have feared the worst now.

All three should be involved this weekend against Luton in what is a big game that does not need building up any more than it already is.

The Blades have been very impressive this season and a big win here will be huge in their promotion chase.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club