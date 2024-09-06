This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the transfer window all said and done, Sheffield United can now concentrate on the task at hand: an immediate return to the Premier League.

While there was plenty of uncertainty at Bramall Lane surrounding the impending takeover of the club, the Blades managed to keep hold of a lot of their top talent for the season ahead.

Although the likes of Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer all decided to stay at the club, United fans will have been most pleased to see one of their own commit to the future with his local side.

Ollie Arblaster is already being touted as the future of the football club, and after a bright start to the campaign, we spoke to Football League World’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy - who runs the YouTube channel Blades Ramble - about the talent at the club.

Ollie Arblaster tipped for bright future after early Sheffield United signs

After starting the previous season on loan at Port Vale in League One, Arblaster came back to Bramall Lane in January and became a regular performer for the Yorkshire side in the Premier League.

With 12 games in the top flight under his belt, the 20-year-old has since taken to life in the Championship with ease, having netted twice in United’s first four league matches of the season.

His energy and creativity when Chris Wilder’s men are piling forward has been a joy to behold for those for the red half of the Steel City, and after already playing for his country at youth level, Jimmy is predicting big things ahead for their number four.

The Blades fan said: “Our club’s most valuable player right now is undoubtedly Ollie Arblaster.

“The potential this lad has; the ceiling is so high. I genuinely think he will play for the England national team.

Ollie Arblaster's 24/25 Championship Stats So Far Total Matches Played 4 Goals 2 Key Passes per Game 2.3 Pass Completion Percentage 87 Interceptions per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered per Game 6.5 Duels Won per Game 4.0 Average Rating 7.63 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 4/9/24)

“I think he could go on and be another great product of the Sheffield United production line.

“We all love him, he can do a little bit of everything in midfield; he’s a tough tackler, he looks after the ball really well, he’s got a good shot on him.”

Ollie Arblaster is living every Sheffield United fan’s dream

Born and bred in Sheffield, Arblaster epitomises every Sheffield United fan when he is on the pitch, as he gives his all for his hometown club week after week.

Whether he is sticking a foot in to break up opposition attacks, or driving forward with the ball at his feet to try and carve open a retreating defence, the young star seems to have it all.

It is no surprise that his early performances in a red and white shirt have caught the attention of top flight clubs already, with a number of sides said to have been interested late in the summer transfer window, including late interest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blades were never going to let the player they are pinning their hopes on leave at this moment in time though, with Jimmy hoping the midfielder stays at Bramall Lane for the long-term after his promising start to professional life.

He continued: “He’s scored already this season, it was a little bit fortunate but he’s scored already this season.

“Ollie Arblaster is our most valuable player, he’s got the captain’s armband already at 20 years old and he’s only going to get better. What a player, what a man.”