Ollie Arblaster and Ollie McBurnie heaped praise on Tom Davies after he scored the winner for Sheffield United against Sunderland in their huge clash on Friday night.

Both sides went into the game in the promotion hunt, and it proved to be a very competitive clash, with Michael Cooper producing a fine save from a Patrick Roberts penalty to keep the hosts level.

Red cards for Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar before the break added more spice to the clash, and it was the Blades who would go on to pick up three points thanks to Davies’ goal in the 83rd minute.

Ollie Arblaster and Oli McBurnie send Tom Davies message

Not only was it an important goal for the side, but it was a big moment for Davies, who has suffered with bad luck on the injury front since he joined Sheffield United.

The ex-Everton man returned to the squad earlier this month before making his first appearance as a late sub against Oxford United.

Chris Wilder once again turned to Davies from the bench against Sunderland, and it was a decision that paid off, as he battled to force his way past the visitors' defence before firing past Anthony Patterson to spark wild celebrations at Bramall Lane.

And, it’s fair to say teammates past and present were delighted for the 26-year-old, with Sheffield United midfielder Arblaster taking to social media to reveal how pleased he was for Davies.

“No one deserves that moment more than him, top guy.”

As well as that, Las Palmas striker McBurnie, who joined the Spanish outfit this summer after years with the Yorkshire outfit, would also send a message to the midfielder via his Instagram story.

“So happy for you mate.”

Sheffield United build momentum in promotion push

With Sunderland also in the mix for promotion, this was always going to be a big game, and the manner of the victory made it feel very important for Sheffield United.

The reality is that they were second best for large spells, particularly in the first half, but Cooper showed his class once again with a great save to deny Roberts from the spot.

The sending offs obviously changed the game, and it was a frantic second half at times.

Ultimately though, Wilder’s men found a way to win, and it was a result that moved them to the top of the Championship, even if they can be replaced by Leeds United later on.

But, it was a win over a rival, and the atmosphere at Bramall Lane was impressive, as the fans got behind the players, as they can see they were giving everything out on the pitch.

Championship Table (as of 30/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Leeds United 17 15 35 3 Burnley 17 15 33 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Watford 17 2 29 6 Middlesbrough 17 9 27 7 West Brom 17 7 27

Of course, Wilder knows what it takes to be successful at this level, and he will try to tap into that connection to keep the momentum building as they try to secure a top two finish this season.

Sheffield United are back in action next weekend when they take on West Brom at The Hawthorns, although they will be without Souttar, who is suspended, along with fellow centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic.