Trabzonspor are interested in signing Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Turkish outlet Milliyet, who say that the Super Lig side see the Scotsman as a cheaper alternative to some of their other targets.

It looks as though it could be a summer of change at Bramall Lane following their relegation from the Premier League after just a single season back in the top-flight of English football.

A number of players are already confirmed to be leaving Bramall Lane when their contracts expire in the summer.

McBurnie meanwhile, is facing something of an uncertain future with the Blades, although it appears he will have other options if he is to move on.

Trabzonspor keen to sign Oli McBurnie from Sheffield United

As things stand, McBurnie's contract with Sheffield United is set to expire this summer. That would of course, mean he is able to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the month.

The club though, have confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the 27-year-old over a potential new deal.

However, it looks as though they could face competition from elsewhere, with this latest update claiming that Trabzonspor are keen on the striker.

It is claimed that the Turkish club view McBurnie as a cheaper option to Paul Onuachu, who has spent the season on loan with Trabzonspor from Southampton.

The Saints apparently value Onuachu at €15 million - more than the €12 million Trabzonspor are said to be willing to pay for him.

As a result, it is thought that Trabzonspor will move to sign McBurnie on a free transfer this summer, if they cannot afford to sign Onuachu.

Having finished third in the Turkish top-flight this season, Trabzonspor will compete in the Europa League qualifying rounds in the coming campaign.

Since joining Sheffield United from Swansea City for a reported £17million in the summer of 2019, McBurnie has scored 29 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Oli McBurnie senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 159 29 7 Swansea City 62 26 6 Bradford City 20 0 0 Barnsley 17 9 0 Chester 14 5 1 Bristol Rovers 5 0 2 Newport County 3 3 1 Stats Correct As of 3rd June 2024

It has previously been reported that another Turkish top-flight side, Antalyaspor, are also keen to sign the Scotsman on a free transfer this summer.

You get the feeling there may be some concern among those at Bramall Lane about these claims of interest in McBurnie from elsewhere.

The fact they are still in discussions with him suggests they want to keep the striker, and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has hinted as much with some of his recent comments.

However, his contract situation means that things are out of their control when it comes to the future of the striker, who is now free to choose who he speaks to, and ultimately signs for.

Given Trabzonspor are able to offer him the chance to play top flight and European football, they could arguably be a tempting destination for McBurnie for next season and beyond.

That could therefore be a blow for Sheffield United if he does move on, giving them more work to do in the transfer market, and ruling out the chance of them getting any return on their investment in him.

With that in mind, the future of McBurnie is something that could prove rather significant when it comes to how the transfer window plays out at Bramall Lane in the coming months.