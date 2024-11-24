A host of former Sheffield United stars have taken to social media to wish Ollie Arblaster well following surgery for his recent ACL injury.

The 20-year-old went off injured in the Blades' 1-0 win over rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby, and it later transpired that he suffered a ruptured ACL, meaning he's set for a lengthy lay-off with injury.

It's a real blow to Sheffield United's promotion hopes, with Arblaster becoming an important player for Chris Wilder's side ever since returning from his loan at Port Vale earlier this year, and he has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions this season, including against Sheffield Wednesday in his last appearance for the club.

While it's a big blow for both Arblaster and the Blades, the 20-year-old is remaining positive, and he took to social media to update supporters where a host of Sheffield United players, both past and present, wished him well.

Oli McBurnie reacts to emotional Ollie Arblaster message

Arblaster posted a heartfelt statement on his Instagram page where he described how heartbroken he was following the injury, but spoke about injuries like this being part of the game, and how he plans to support Sheffield United from the stands like he used to as a youngster for the rest of the season.

There were plenty of supportive comments on the post, not least from ex-Blades stars Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge, who wished their former teammate well.

McBurnie said: "Be back stronger in no time my mate", while current Fulham star Berge reacted with a praying emoji followed by a heart emoji, showing that he's keeping him in his thoughts despite not being at the club.

Scotland international McBurnie is still highly thought of at Bramall Lane, even though he departed at the end of his contract this past summer.

An exciting offer was handed to him though in the form of La Liga outfit Las Palmas, where he has played 13 times in Spain's top flight so far - albeit he is yet to get off the mark in-front of goal.

McBurnie and Berge weren't the only players with messages for Arblaster though, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, Vini Souza, Billy Sharp, Tom Davies, James McAtee, Sydie Peck, Kieffer Moore, Harrison Burrows, Andre Brooks, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Sam McCallum, Femi Seriki and Tommy Doyle all showing their support for the youngster.

The number of messages from different players shows that Arblaster is a popular figure at Bramall Lane, and teammates past and present will hope for a speedy recovery as he's become a very important player for the Blades.

Ollie Arblaster's injury is a huge blow for Sheffield United

Ever since returning from his loan spell at Port Vale, Arblaster has been a revelation at Bramall Lane, and the fact he's been trusted to wear the captain's armband at such a young age shows just how highly thought of he is.

He's been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Wilder's side this season, and there's no doubt that his absence will be felt in the coming weeks and months.

Ollie Arblaster's 2024/25 Championship season - As Per Fotmob Appearances 12 Starts 11 Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 86.7% Chances created 22 Dribble success 68.4% Touches 745 Tackles won 63.6% Duels won 49.4%

While his injury is far from ideal, Sheffield United have just got to roll their sleeves up and get on with it, and they'll hope that they don't suffer too many more setbacks after their recent draw with Coventry City.

In a short space of time, Arblaster has become a hugely important player for the Blades, and it's clear from the messages on Instagram that he'll be missed. Everyone at the club will no doubt be hopeful of a speedy full recovery after his start to life this season.