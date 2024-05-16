Highlights Club legend Chris Basham bids emotional farewell to Sheffield United after 10-year journey from League One to the Premier League.

Basham, a key player in Blades' rise, will be remembered for his impact on and off the pitch by teammates and fans alike.

Sheffield United faces a fresh start in the Championship, preparing for a new era without stalwarts like Basham but hoping to find similar gems.

It’s a summer of change at Sheffield United following their relegation from the Premier League, with long-serving defender Chris Basham among those leaving Bramall Lane.

The 35-year-old joined the Blades in the summer of 2014, and he has gone on to become a key player for the club over the past ten years, making almost 400 appearances.

During that time, he helped the club from League One to ninth in the Premier League, with Basham starring as an overlapping centre-back for Chris Wilder in a back three formation.

Even after Wilder’s exit, Basham continued to play a key role, and he played his part in another promotion under Paul Heckingbottom last year.

Unfortunately, this campaign was impacted by a terrible injury, with Basham barely featuring, as he continues to recover.

Therefore, it was no surprise that the club confirmed that the ex-Bolton man would be leaving this summer when his contract expires, along with George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe and Wes Foderingham.

Premier League Table 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Chris Basham sends emotional Sheffield United message

As Basham prepares for the next chapter in his career, he took to Instagram to reflect on his ‘special’ journey at Bramall Lane, and he sent an emotional message to the fans.

“Loved every second! The journey for the last 10 years has been something I could have never foreseen when I arrived. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the club the fans managers and the players I’ve played with for making it so special.”

Naturally, that brought plenty of responses from those connected to Sheffield United, and it was noticeable how many former teammates wished Basham well.

The likes of George Baldock, Aaron Ramsdale, Mark Duffy, John Egan and Tommy Doyle were among those to send a response, with ex-Blades player and current England international Harry Maguire describing Basham as a ‘legend’.

Striker Oli McBurnie was another to recognise Basham’s contribution, as he described playing alongside the defender as an ‘honour’.

Chris Basham will be missed at Sheffield United

It was always going to be a sad day when Basham left the club for Sheffield United, just as it was when other players who were integral to their rise under Wilder departed, such as Billy Sharp.

But, from a football perspective, you can understand why the decision was made, and it does seem as though the Blades are preparing for a fresh start following their return to the Championship.

It’s a shame the way it ended for Basham with the Yorkshire club considering his injury, but these things happen in football, and he has clearly loved his time at Sheffield United on the whole.

When you consider he arrived on a free transfer, Basham will have to go down as one of the best bits of business the club has done in recent times, and his efforts will be appreciated.

Now, the challenge for Wilder is about building another group who can deliver promotion, and he would be delighted if he could find another Basham in terms of the quality and personality he brought to the club.