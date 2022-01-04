Sheffield United offload midfielder on temporary basis

Sheffield United have recalled Zak Brunt from his spell at Southend and sent him out again on another deal to Notts County, as reported by the two club’s official websites.

Brunt managed a total of eight games during his time on loan at Southend and looked bright along the way, producing a series of solid performances in the centre of the field. Despite being just 20-years-old, he looked the part in the National League and his side will no doubt have been sad to see him recalled to his parent club.

Rather than keeping the player on at Bramall Lane and allowing him some Championship action though, he has been immediately sent back out to the same league but to a different club.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Shared a division with Sheffield Wednesday? Yes No

His exploits at Southend clearly caught the eye of some of their divisional rivals and the team will now have to play against him in the second half of the campaign, with Notts County sealing a short-term deal for him.

County are currently in the middle of a push for a play-off spot and considering some of the showings that he had earlier on in the campaign, they’ll be hoping that some of his creativity and vision can help them split open defences and lead them to a promotion back into the EFL.

Brunt may be a youngster but he has already looked exciting in the National League in competitive action and Sheffield United will be eager to see how he can kick on and play in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Zak Brunt hasn’t had chance to test himself properly in the EFL as of yet but if his National League showings are anything to go off, then he could be bright given a chance at a League One or Two club in the future.

He isn’t likely to play much for the Blades right now and if he can get some action elsewhere, then why not send him out on a short-term deal again? Notts County will certainly benefit from his presence in the second half of the campaign.

Brunt has already proven that despite his age he can cut it in the National League. If he couldn’t, then he wouldn’t have had teams clamouring to sign him from the same division. Southend will no doubt be distraught to have lost the midfielder but their loss is Notts County’s gain and it means that they could have an extra weapon in their side in a bid for promotion.

It could benefit both the Blades and County then – the only team that has lost out from the agreement is his old side Southend, who will now have to face the prospect of coming up against him.