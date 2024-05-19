Highlights Blades offer McBurnie fresh contract on reduced terms after disappointing Premier League season.

Sheffield United have offered striker Oli McBurnie a fresh contract on reduced terms at Bramall Lane, Alan Nixon has revealed via Patreon.

The 27-year-old has managed six goals and three assists in 21 Premier League appearances for the Blades, but was unable to prevent his side from finishing rock-bottom in the table.

The forward's current deal expires this summer, and Chris Wilder looks set to offer his man a new contract, but on reduced terms, as his side look to re-adjust to Championship football.

McBurnie suffered a groin injury last month, but Nixon reported that he has recovered well, and could be in contention for Scotland's Euro squad this summer.

His Premier League season did not start in a positive fashion, as he received a red card against Tottenham Hotspur on September 16th, before he had managed to score a goal this campaign.

But by October, the ace found himself on the scoresheet, as he equalised for his side from the penalty spot during a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

He also scored in a 3-1 loss to Bournemouth in November, but by December he was on the receiving end of a red card once more, as the Blades were crushed 5-0 by fellow relegated side Burnley.

The 2023/24 campaign has provided few happy memories for the Bramall Lane faithful, but McBurnie's 93rd minute equaliser against Chelsea last month will live on as a poignant moment in an otherwise miserable season.

McBurnie would be a useful asset in the Championship

The Blades have endured a miserable 2023/24 campaign in which they have conceded a record number of goals for a Premier League side, but will be looking to pursue a top-flight return at the first time of asking following relegation.

McBurnie is a dangerous goalscorer at Championship level, whose ability could help Wilder's men achieve their 2024/25 aims, as demonstrated by the fact that during United's 2022/23 automatic promotion winning season, the Scotland international scored 13 league goals in 38 appearances and 25 starts.

Oli McBurnie 2022/23 Championship stats All stats according to FotMob Appearances 38 Starts 25 Goals 13 Assists 2

The forward's best ever goalscoring season also came in the Championship, as he scored on an impressive 22 occasions for his former club, Swansea City, during a 2018/19 campaign in which the Swans finished 10th.

McBurnie could be reluctant to accept reduced terms

According to Capology estimates, the forward currently earns £25,000 a week, while Nixon said that the Blades are looking to offer him "vastly reduced terms."

Following relegation, this move would make sense financially for the Blades, but McBurnie could opt to leave Bramall Lane in search of a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

If the 27-year-old does not renew his contract, this could be bad news for Wilder and co, who could do with as much firepower as possible to fuel their 2024/25 promotion chasing efforts.

Vinicius Souza could be on the way out

In the same Patreon post, Nixon revealed that the Blades' Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza is "likely to move on this summer."

The 24-year-old has been close to ever-present for the Blades in the Premier League, but Wilder's men will seemingly have to make do without him in the Championship.

The midfield area must now be a priority for United this summer, after stalwart Oli Norwood's departure was confirmed on Thursday alongside the exits of Chris Basham, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe.

The Blades will hope that they have less work to do in the forward department though, if McBurnie accepts the reduced terms he has been offered.