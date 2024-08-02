Highlights Andre Dozzell won't be signing with Sheffield United after a trial period.

Dozzell impressed during pre-season but won't feature in final game.

Chris Wilder likely frustrated as he planned to offer Dozzell a contract.

Sheffield United will not be offering a contract to Andre Dozzell following the conclusion of his trial period with the Championship outfit.

This is according to an exclusive reveal from The Star, who have reported that Dozzell will not be signing a deal with the Blades ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The midfielder was free to undertake a trial spell in South Yorkshire after his release from Championship rivals QPR this summer. Dozzell had moved to Loftus Road from Ipswich Town in 2021 and made close to 100 appearances for the R's over two-and-a-half-years, although he spent the second half of the previous season on loan with Birmingham City as they were relegated to League One.

If signed, Dozzell would've came as United's sixth signing of the summer window amid a significant rebuilding chapter at Bramall Lane, which has also seen a whole host of former stalwarts under Chris Wilder move on at the end of their respective contracts.

Sheffield United's 24/25 transfers, as of August 2 Player Signed from Position Jamie Shackleton Leeds United (free transfer) Right-back Sam McCallum Norwich City (free transfer) Left-back Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Striker Callum O'Hare Coventry City (free transfer) Attacking midfield Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Left-back, winger

Sheffield United won't be signing Andre Dozzell

The report details that Dozzell will not feature in the Blades' final pre-season outing at Huddersfield Town this evening after a decision was taken on his immediate future.

Dozzell is believed to have impressed for United during their pre-season campaign, which has encompassed fixtures against local opposition in York City, Chesterfield, Harrogate Town and Rotherham United. The 25-year-old scored in their routine 3-0 victory away at Chesterfield last month.

The Star have added that the club's coaching staff had been keen to sanction a permanent contract for Dozzell, with Wilder's comments having hinted of a potential deal. The Blades boss admitted Dozzell "impressed us with his attitude and he suits the way we play."

Last weekend, Wilder additionally said of Dozzell: "He knits it together in the middle of the park and is a very technical player.

"He's had a career really based in the Championship so he's one that we're talking about. We wouldn't bring players in just to fill in slots for pre-season."

Meanwhile, The Star's Danny Hall has also reported via X that it wasn't Wilder's decision to not offer a contract to Dozzell, who evidently impressed him while on trial with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Chris Wilder will be frustrated by Andre Dozzell development

It's bound to be a real source of frustration for Wilder, given that he was clearly a fan of Dozzell during his short time on trial at the club and his comments made it appear as though a deal was forthcoming.

Had it been up to him, Dozzell most likely would've been handed a contract for next season, which could've provided a boost of sorts as they may find themselves light in the middle of the park.

Vini Souza is reportedly close to sealing a switch to AC Milan amid uncertainty over his own future at United while TEAMtalk have also claimed of strong domestic and continental interest in midfield dynamo Gus Hamer, who is said to have an undisclosed relegation release clause in the contract he signed to join from Coventry City only last year.

With Tom Davies also set to miss United's season opener against Preston North End next Friday, Dozzell would've surely provided a sound squad option at least and Wilder will likely feel frustrated at the decision to turn him away being taken out of his hands.