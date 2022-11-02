Sheffield United? Norwich? Ian Harte assesses Championship promotion race

Ian Harte has suggested Sheffield United and Norwich City could be the sides to beat in terms of the race for promotion this season in the Championship, though it remains incredibly open.

The entire division is separated by 20 points as things stand and that just shows how competitive the second tier is right now.

Indeed, very few sides will have given up on earning a top six spot this year, whilst the top two places could be pretty much anyone’s as well, with no-one running away with it like Fulham and Bournemouth did last season.

It’s fascinating and exciting to watch, then, but Ian Harte has suggested the depth of the squads at Bramall Lane and Carrow Road could end up giving them an advantage.

Speaking to Bet365 he said when asked who he’d be backing to go up:

“I’d probably say Sheffield United, Norwich, the strength and depth of their squads as well. Championship football is exciting. Nobody is running away with it at the moment, and that’s the exciting thing about it.”

Harte was also asked about a favourite for League One and said a side emulating Sunderland, ie a big team coming back from the third tier, would be who he’d want to see go up:

“I watched the games last year when Sunderland were playing and they’ve got some great players within the group as well. Sunderland got to the final because of Jack Clarke and a couple of other lads who are at Sunderland. I was delighted that they got promoted, I’d love to see someone like Sheffield Wednesday get promoted if I’m honest.”

The Verdict

You can’t argue with Harte’s reasoning because the Championship is about as tough as it gets and you need a big squad to compete.

The second tier regularly throws up surprises, though, and with the likes of Burnley, Blackburn, QPR and several others all in the fight so far this season, picking a top two really is a bit of a lucky dip at the moment.

Hopefully, it’ll remain this competitive all season as well.