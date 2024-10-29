The prospective new owners of Sheffield United won't sanction a move for linked January transfer target Oliver Sorensen, according to reports.

As things stand, the Blades aren't set up for a blockbuster winter window. They have two loan slots remaining which, if used, would likely make up the bulk of their business in the first month of the new year.

Some extra hope of a more active window was provided on Sunday when United were linked with a move for Sorensen. The 22-year-old FC Midtjylland midfielder is said to be a target of Premier League side Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion too, according to Alan Nixon, but the Blades are also supposedly keen on him.

Nixon further stated that Sorensen would be available for £5 million in the new year, but manager Chris Wilder currently doesn't have that amount of money to spend, meaning that the long-proposed takeover of the club would need to go through in time, in order for this move to have a realistic chance of happening.

It's been a long, drawn-out process (the takeover) with a new face in American businessman Steve Rosen leading the way for the bidding group as they look to take Bramall Lane and its commodities off of the hands of their current custodian, Prince Abdullah.

Progress is said to have been made on some hurdles that were previously affecting the deal, but a new regime doesn't necessarily mean a move for Sorensen will be on, according to The Star.

The Sheffield outlet has stated that even if the Blades get taken over by the group led by Rosen, they won't be willing to sanction a move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Nixon reported that if the money for this deal wasn't going to come directly from the ownership, then the Blades would have to sell one of their assets in order to facilitate a move for Sorensen. The Star have now said that the people behind the prospective takeover wouldn't be willing to spend the reported £5 million that it would take to get him in January.

Wilder, who looked to bring in further midfield options in the summer, will likely be interested in bolstering in Sorensen's area of the pitch in January. He could convince the new owners, if they are in place by then, to open up their wallets a bit for him if they are still in a strong position to challenge for promotion, as they are now.

The Blades have picked up an average of two points per game from their opening 12 games (but have been deducted two points), leaving them one point off the automatic promotion spots and six off the top spot.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 29/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 12 14 28 2 Burnley 12 12 23 3 Leeds United 12 11 23 4 Sheffield United 12 6 22 5 West Bromwich Albion 12 6 20 6 Blackburn Rovers 12 4 19

Sheffield United need to be more worried about sales than acquisitions in January

There will, of course, be a fear that a stagnant January could allow other teams to catch up or surpass the Blades.

It is a very competitive top end of the league, especially when you consider the likes of Coventry City, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Norwich City, who were all expected to be play-off contenders, aren't currently in the top six, or in the case of the first pair, nowhere near.

But they should back their squad. They've got to this point in the season without some of their top players - Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore in particular - really being on form.

There's enough quality in the team to give themselves a chance, so adding to it should be less of a worry than potentially losing some of it. Gus Hamer and Oli Arblaster will be names that will be floated around the Premier League circle in the weeks leading up to January.

Holding onto players like them could be way more impactful for their promotion hopes than bringing in someone like Sorensen.