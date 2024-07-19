Highlights Sheffield United's Hamer has a release clause sparking transfer interest after positive season despite relegation.

Potential suitors from Premier League and Serie A monitoring Hamer as he remains open to high-level move.

Blades want to keep Hamer despite release clause, as future signings and plans depend on his status.

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer has a release clause as part of his contract at Bramall Lane, as transfer interest in the midfielder continues to build.

The Blades endured a hugely disappointing season last time out which ended in relegation from the Premier League.

However, Hamer was one of the few positives in the season, even if he struggled for consistency, with the ex-Coventry City man scoring four goals and registering six assists in the top-flight.

Gustavo Hamer's Premier League Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 xG 2.97 Shots per game 1.4 Big chances created 10 Pass accuracy 74% Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 4.5

Gustavo Hamer transfer latest

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there have been suggestions that Hamer could move on this summer, with recent reports stating that Wolves are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.

And, in a fresh development, TEAMtalk has revealed that Hamer has a release clause that has come into play following Sheffield United’s relegation.

Whilst it doesn’t detail exactly what fee will be required to sign the player, it’s noted that the Blades spent around £15m to sign Hamer, so it’s certainly going to be in excess of that.

The update adds that potential suitors from both the Premier League and Serie A are monitoring Hamer, and that the player is open to returning to a high level once more if the opportunity does arise.

Sheffield United will want to keep Gustavo Hamer

News of a release clause is far from ideal for Sheffield United, as it does mean that this transfer saga could drag on right up to the deadline, as the Yorkshire outfit ultimately don’t have control in this instance. If a club offers the right cash, no matter when it is, the offer will be accepted.

So, if Hamer is going to leave, the club would benefit from it happening sooner rather than later, as it would give them more time to use the money to improve the squad.

But, in the bigger picture, you can be sure that Chris Wilder wants to keep Hamer at the club, because he knows that he is an outstanding player at Championship level - as he has shown with the Sky Blues in the past.

The prospect of Hamer linking up with new signing Callum O’Hare behind fellow new recruit Kieffer Moore is one that would excite the fans, and it would give the Blades a lot of quality in the final third.

Sheffield United’s summer plans

There’s a lot of activity having taken place at Bramall Lane in the past few weeks, and more will take place over the coming weeks, both with incomings and outgoings.

We know the takeover situation is complicating matters, and that’s obviously going to have a big say in what happens. Of course, further sales are also going to impact the budget that is available as well.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is another, like Hamer, who has been linked with a move away, and he could fetch a significant sum, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out as the new season fast approaches.

Sheffield United start their Championship campaign away to Preston on August 9.