Sheffield United nearing transfer agreement with Stoke City

Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies after Robin Olsen’s loan spell was cut short.

The Star have reported that Paul Heckingbottom is looking to bring in another goalkeeper to compete with Wes Foderingham, with Welsh international Davies being a target.

Davies worked with Heckingbottom at Barnsley and has featured 15 times this season for Stoke but recently lost his place to third choice keeper’ Jack Bonham.

Heckingbottom has been searching for a keeper after it emerged that Robin Olsen was a target for Aston Villa and with the Swede wanting to cut his loan spell short to sign for Aston Villa.

Wes Foderingham is the current number one at Bramall Lane and has been in top form for the Blades since coming into the side.

Heckingbottom has been full of praise for the shot stopper but with Jake Eastwood being the only other keeper’ on the books, the former Barnsley boss is looking to add before the end of the window.

It is thought that a deal is moving closer, with Davies said to be keen to reunite with Heckingbottom following their spell working with each other at Barnsley.

The Verdict

It makes sense to add in that area for Sheffield United. It’s the only position in the Blades’ squad that is lacking in numbers so bringing in another option is important.

Not only that, but bringing in a goalkeeper with Championship experience who knows the current manager will mean the player will settle quickly.

This will help Davies hit the ground running whilst keeping Foderingham on his toes, pushing him to hit his best every week.