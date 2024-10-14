It’s likely the source of some regret for Sheffield United fans that they never got to see more of one of their own homegrown stars, Kyle Walker, in a red and white shirt.

The Manchester City and England star began his career with the Blades, having been born and raised in Sheffield.

He rose through the ranks of the United academy but only spent a small portion of his career with the senior side.

Knowing now just how good he’d go on to become, fans of the Yorkshire club must wish they’d held on to him for just a little longer.

Walker didn't stay in Sheffield long

Having risen through the youth ranks with his hometown side, beginning with the club at the age of seven, Walker made a name for himself first through a loan spell at Northampton Town, before returning to the Blades at the end of the 2008/09 season.

It was quickly apparent what a talent Walker was, starting in each of United’s three play-off games, despite having only made a handful of appearances for the club in his debut season.

His talent was also recognised almost instantly by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, who are believed to have spent close to £10million in a double swoop for Walker and fellow defender Kyle Naughton.

With the Blades narrowly losing their play-off final to Burnley and remaining in the Championship, it’s easy to see how this big money deal was impossible to refuse.

He did briefly return to his hometown

What made the move even more attractive from a Sheffield perspective is the fact that he returned to Bramall Lane as a loanee the following season as part of the deal.

He became a regular part of the Blades' starting XI for the first half of that season and, unsurprisingly, was recalled by Tottenham midway through the campaign to turn out for his parent club at the back end of the season, much like he had done for the Blades a year earlier.

In total, Walker made just 35 senior appearances for his hometown club, a vanishingly small number considering he went on to quite easily surpass 600 senior professional games.

Walker's senior career prior to 2024/25 Club Apps Goals Assists Manchester City 301 6 23 Tottenham Hotspur 229 4 18 Sheffield United 35 0 4 Queens Park Rangers 20 0 4 Aston Villa 18 2 3 Northampton Town 9 0 0

It will be a source of some regret for Blades fans that they got such a small proportion of those, given they are the side who nurtured his early promise and introduced him to the professional game.

But, considering what he went on to achieve and the fact that United were in the Championship at the time, there was always going to be a time limit on his time at Bramall Lane.

He went on to become one of the most highly regarded full-backs in the Premier League at Spurs, renowned for his sprinter-like pace, solid defensive work, ability to bomb down the wing, and contribute going forward.

That’s what prompted Manchester City to splash an initial £45million on his signing in 2017, initially signing £110k-a-week contract, rising to £175k-a-week by the 2023/24 season, according to Capology estimates.

he’s never looked back since, lifting multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, and a Champions League trophy among other silverware.

In reality, the Blades were always going to have to wave goodbye to their local talent, but will likely always hold some regrets that they didn’t see a little bit more of him in their club’s shirt.