Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

It was a disastrous campaign for the Blades last season as they were relegated from the top flight after accumulating a total of just 16 points, but they will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt this term.

United endured a slow start to the transfer window amid ongoing takeover uncertainty, but despite a deal for the club not yet being completed, manager Chris Wilder has been able to do some impressive business.

Sheffield United - 2024-25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Souttar Leicester City Loan Sam McCallum Norwich City Permanent Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Permanent Jamie Shackleton Leeds United Permanent Callum O'Hare Coventry City Permanent Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Permanent

However, a number of senior players have departed this summer, including the likes of Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Benie Traore, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie, so there is still plenty of work for Wilder to do before the closure of the transfer window.

Chris Wilder on Sheffield United's goalkeeper situation

With Foderingham and Amissah leaving the club, bringing in a new goalkeeper is a priority for the Blades over the coming weeks.

United do still have Ivo Grbic and Adam Davies on their books, but the former has failed to impress since his January arrival from Atletico Madrid, while the latter has not played much football in recent years.

Speaking last month, Wilder hinted that he was looking to recruit a new number one, suggesting that he is unconvinced by his existing options.

"We're looking at every position," Wilder told The Star.

"I'm not going to go into detail regarding that position. Ivo wasn't involved today because he was ill, and Adam played 90 minutes. He didn't have a lot to do but what he did well was neat and tidy and he's a competent goalkeeper. All positions, we're looking at."

The Blades had been linked with a £3 million move for Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper, but journalist Alan Nixon claims that a deal is now looking unlikely, with the Pilgrims said to be unhappy at the approach of the South Yorkshire club.

United have reportedly turned their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, but they face competition for his signature from Swansea City, where he spent last season out on loan, and Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United must secure Carl Rushworth loan deal

It is clear that Wilder has not been impressed by Grbic since he joined the Blades for a fee of £2 million in January.

Grbic became United's first choice goalkeeper immediately after his arrival at Bramall Lane, but after failing to keep a clean sheet in 10 appearances, and conceding 30 goals during that time, he lost his place in the team in April.

It was claimed earlier in the summer that the Blades are willing to sell Grbic, with the player believed to prefer a move back to Spain, but they may be reluctant to sanction his exit until they can bring in a replacement.

Davies is a solid back-up option, but there are question marks over whether he is good enough to be the number one for a team with promotion ambitions in the Championship, so it is understandable why United are targeting Rushworth.

Rushworth has previously spent time out on loan with Worthing, Walsall and Lincoln City, and he seamlessly made the step-up to the second tier with Swansea last season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 48 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old reportedly had a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town blocked this summer as Brighton were reluctant to sell him permanently, but the Seagulls are willing to sanction another temporary exit to the Championship, which could open the door for the Blades.

Rushworth is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact that Gareth Southgate was said to have considered including him in the England squad for Euro 2024, and he would be a significant upgrade on both Grbic and Davies.

While Swansea and Blackburn are also keen on Rushworth, United have won a number of transfer battles this summer, and they should be able to pay a bigger percentage of his wages than his other suitors, while a move to Bramall Lane would give the Halifax-born goalkeeper the opportunity to return to his native Yorkshire.

Having a good goalkeeper is essential to any promotion push, and sealing a deal for Rushworth would be the perfect solution to Wilder's problems.