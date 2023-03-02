Sheffield United must take this next step with Andre Brooks after his special night v Spurs: Opinion

Sheffield United managed to cause a significant shock in the FA Cup last night as they eliminated Tottenham Hotspur from this competition.

While Spurs went into this clash as favourites due to their Premier League status, they were unable to deliver the goods at Bramall Lane as the Blades booked their place in the quarter-finals.

As a result of a sickness bug, United manager Paul Heckingbottom had to make a number of changes to his team yesterday.

One of the individuals who was given an unexpected chance to showcase his ability was Andre Brooks.

A product of the Blades’ academy, the 19-year-old made his first senior start for the club against Spurs.

In what turned out to be a special night for Brooks and the rest of his team-mates, the teenager managed to produce a promising performance before being withdrawn due to cramp.

Brooks’ replacement Iliman Ndiaye went on to score what turned out to be the winning goal in the 79th minute of this fixture.

Deployed in the heart of midfield, Brooks completed 15 of the 19 passes that he attempted while he also recorded two successful dribbles and won four ground duels (as per Sofascore).

Brooks will be hoping to earn another opportunity to prove his worth when his side take on Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

United are currently on course to secure a return to the Premier League later this year as they hold a seven-point advantage over their nearest challengers Middlesbrough in the Championship standings.

Regardless of what division the club are playing in next season, the Blades ought to be looking to sanction a loan move for Brooks to a Football League side this summer.

Limited to just one cameo appearance in the second-tier this season, Brooks is unlikely to receive a sufficient amount of game-time in the 2023/24 campaign if he stays with United.

The midfielder gained some first-team experience at the start of the current term as he featured on seven occasions in the National League North in a temporary spell with Bradford Park Avenue.

By going on to feature week-in, week-out for a team in League One or League Two later this year, Brooks could end up improving significantly as a player before eventually returning to Bramall Lane.

Before sanctioning a move, United should seek assurances regarding first-team opportunities for Brooks as they will not want to make an error when it comes to picking a side to send him to.

As for the Blades, they will be hoping to continue to achieve success in the absence of Brooks with Heckingbottom at the helm.

