Sheffield United have been linked with a reunion with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

The Blades are set to face competition from Aston Villa for the full back this summer if he is indeed available for transfer.

Walker emerged from the Sheffield United youth academy before signing with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009.

Since then he has gone on to win multiple league and domestic cup titles with Man City under Pep Guardiola.

Could Kyle Walker sign for Sheffield United this summer?

The 32-year-old has also been a stalwart of Gareth Southgate’s England squad, playing a key role in the team reaching the Euro 2020 final in Wembley, as well as the semi and quarter-finals of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Having this kind of experience in the dressing room could be massive for United as they look all but assured of a Premier League place next season.

Promotion may even be secured when Paul Heckingbottom’s side meet Man City in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend if Luton Town and Middlesbrough both fail to win their respective league games.

Being back in the Premier League will be crucial to securing such an ambitious transfer target.

While there may be some reservations over the cost of a deal, in particular the kind of wages that Walker would accept, it should absolutely be seen as a worthwhile pursuit for United to make this summer.

Would Kyle Walker leave Manchester City?

Walker’s role has become diminished at Man City in recent months, having only made 15 league starts for the club as they battle Arsenal for the league title.

A change in system has seen less of a reliance on the tools that Walker brings to Guardiola’s tactical plans.

But Walker still has plenty to offer at this level and could be a really shrewd signing to help the Blades establish themselves back in the top flight.

Walker has just one year remaining on his current contract and it is unlikely City will hold out for a large fee for the defender, especially given his previous connection with the club.

The defender would be an upgrade on George Baldock and could be a perfect mentor to Jayden Bogle.

He would fit in naturally as part of this United squad and could be a great contributor in attack given his prowess going forward.

Having someone in the squad who has been a part of such a well managed team in Man City for so long could be a huge asset to have for improving standards at Bramall Lane for the jump back to the top flight.