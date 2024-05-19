Highlights Sheffield United is undergoing a summer rebuild, with many popular figures departing for financial reasons.

Harry Souttar, a potential defensive reinforcement, could be a perfect fit for the Blades in the upcoming season.

Souttar's physical presence and ball-carrying abilities make him an attractive option for a proactive Championship team like Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder has wasted little time starting work on the summer rebuild at Sheffield United, with a host of popular figures confirmed to be departing.

After a dismal Premier League campaign, which finished with a 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham, many Blades fans want an overhaul, and it appears one is on the way.

It was announced in the week that Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, George Baldock, Max Lowe and Oliver Norwood would be departing, and it’s thought that other figures, including Anel Ahmedhodzic, are up for sale.

The financial situation at Bramall Lane is widely reported, so Wilder knows he will have to reduce the wage bill and raise funds if he wants to do plenty of business.

These recent decisions reflect that, and there will be excitement about who the Blades could bring in as they build for a promotion push next season.

Harry Souttar should be on Sheffield United’s radar

With Basham departing, and Ahmedhodzic expected to follow, bringing in defensive reinforcements is sure to be among the priorities this summer.

And, one man who would fit the bill for Sheffield United is Harry Souttar, with the giant Aussie way down the pecking order at Leicester.

There was a lot of excitement around the 25-year-old when he was at Stoke City, and his form with the Potters convinced Leicester to spend around £15m to bring the defender in during the January 2023 window, when they were a Premier League club.

Yet, Souttar has struggled to make his mark at the King Power Stadium, after making 12 appearances as they were relegated from the top-flight.

Even though he was dropping to a level he had proven himself at previously, Enzo Maresca’s appointment at Leicester didn’t work out for Souttar, as he featured just three times as the Midlands outfit won the Championship title.

Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that he is going to get near the first-team under Maresca in the Premier League.

So, Souttar will surely be desperate to leave, and he has already been told by Graham Arnold, his national team boss, that he needs to move on.

Harry Souttar could flourish at Bramall Lane

It’s hard to see any top-flight side taking a chance on Souttar, but he should still be an attractive option to Championship sides, and he has a skill-set that should allow him to thrive under Wilder.

Firstly, he has all the physical tools that he wants from a centre-back. At 6 '6”, Souttar is dominant aerially, and his outrageous international goal record, having scored 11 goals in 29 games for the Socceroos, shows he is a threat in both boxes.

As well as that, Souttar is also capable in possession, and that’s going to be important to the Blades next season.

Whilst they have generally defended deep this season, they will have to be more proactive in the Championship, where they will often be the aggressors.

Wilder famously instructed his centre-backs to overlap in the past, and even if he doesn’t adopt the same approach, Souttar’s ability to carry the ball will be welcome.

The Blades chief is a fan of the Dundee United academy graduate, and had identified him as a target in January, but a deal couldn’t be reached.

Now, though, Sheffield United and Souttar seem like the perfect match.

The Yorkshire side need a refresh and overhaul as they look to bounce back after a forgettable season that has brought an embarrassing relegation.

Meanwhile, after effectively sitting on the bench for the best part of a year, Souttar needs to get back on the pitch to prove why he was rated so highly not that long ago.

Whether it’s a loan or a permanent switch, Souttar pulling on the red-and-white shirt next season would be ideal for him and Sheffield United.