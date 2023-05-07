Paul Heckingbottom has done a brilliant job with Sheffield United, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Whilst the boss will be delighted with how the group have performed this season, he knows that new additions will be required to ensure the Blades aren’t battling relegation in 12 months time.

However, it won’t be easy to bring players in, as the ownership situation could hinder what work can be done in the market. Therefore, Heckingbottom and the recruitment team must search for potential bargains.

And, one man who could fit the bill for Sheffield United is Conor Coady, who is on loan at Everton from Wolves, but it's believed the Toffees will not make the move permanent.

Firstly, at 30, he is someone who can walk straight into the XI. With many deals, there are elements of risks, but that’s not really the case with Coady.

He has made over 150 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves and Everton, and that experience could be vital in a Blades’ squad that lacks know-how at a high level. So, he is capable of coming into the group, and helping the team on and off the pitch, something that Heckingbottom will appreciate.

Plus, when times get tough, Coady is a leader who has been there and done it, which will be vital as the Yorkshire outfit battle to stay up.

Following on from that, he is a specialist in a back three, which is the formation Heckingbottom plays.

Of course, fans will rightly say that John Egan is perfectly fine in that central role, but the Irishman is capable of playing in any of the roles at the back, whilst it’s crucial that Heckingbottom has strength in depth anyway.

He can bring a different dimension to the side with his long-range passing from deep as well, which can be key to starting attacks.

Finally, this is a deal that’s realistic for the Blades. As mentioned, unless the takeover goes through, they will have to be shrewd, and Coady could be available for a knockdown price.

It had been reported that Everton could turn his loan into a permanent move for just £4.5m, so if they don’t take that option up, as expected, the Blades could swoop in. In modern football, that’s a very low fee for a player who has won ten England caps and has good pedigree.

Coady enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bramall Lane earlier in his career, and a return now could make sense for all parties as Sheffield United gear up for life back in the Premier League.