Gustavo Hamer will no doubt be the first name on Chris Wilder's Sheffield Untied teamsheet by the time the EFL season begins on August 9.

That is of course, reliant on whether the Blades' main driving force in midfield is still donning the red and white in two weeks' time, with no shortage of interest coming the way of the Dutch-Brazilian.

It's no surprise either, as Hamer was one of a very, very limited number of players who emerged from United's dismal Premier League - also the first of his career - with many ounces of credit and praise from outsiders, as his own personal form continued after signing from Coventry City last August.

Although sweeping changes have, and will continue to be made in this half of the Steel City, it's imperative for Chris Wilder's sake that the loss of their highly-coveted playmaker isn't one of those.

Premier League and European clubs monitoring Gus Hamer's situation

Hamer's showings in the top flight more than proved his standing as a performer at such, and potentially, higher levels of the game, something which those who were familiar with his abundance of consistent and goal contribution-laden performances prior to his Bramall Lane move would have already believed.

The 26-year-old amassed four goals and six assists in a side which, on average, scored less than a goal per game across their 38 league outings, as well as creating just 1.6 big chances in the same time frame.

Gus Hamer's 23/24 Premier League Stats Total Matches Played 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 Big Chances Created 10 Key Passes per Game 2.0 Pass Completion Rate (%) 74 Touches per Game 41.1 Duels Won per Game 2.5 Average Rating 6.92 All stats as per Sofascore

However, focusing on the 27-year-old's own metrics, 10 further big chances and 2 key passes per game show that in a side of limited chance creation, Hamer's play-style rarely altered as he looked to be the metronome in a side of limited quality in both boxes compared to their divisional counterparts, which was proven by a goal difference of -69.

It's hard to begrudge Hamer of a move to a side with a greater current standpoint than his current employers, and the likes of Wolves and Galatasary may have found their route to his signature easier to navigate than first anticipated, with reports revealing a release clause of €20m - equating to £16.8m within his contract - which would be viewed by many as a bargain deal considering the Blades only coughed up £15m for the attacking midfielder this time last year.

Gus Hamer's previous Championship exploits make him an integral figure at Bramall Lane

As well as winning the club's Player of the Year award in May, Wilder will know about Hamer's exploits in a Sky Blues shirt between 2020 and 2023, making him a key asset to his own plans for the forthcoming campaign.

Throughout three full seasons under Mark Robins, Hamer totalled a remarkable tally of 38 goal contributions, with the majority of them coming to the fore in City's run to the Championship Play-Off Final against Luton Town - the source of Hamer's last goal at second tier level.

The partnership which the playmaker struck up with Viktor Gyokeres in the West Midlands that particular season was phenomenal, as the duo's combined total of 58 goal contributions equalled the tally of goals scored across the board at the CBS Arena amid their remarkable run from the bottom of the table to being within a penalty kick of Premier League football.

Whilst the profile of strikers currently at United's disposal aren't quite on the same level of the Swede, who has since become a target for a whole host of Premier League sides, the acquisition of Kieffer Moore, renowned for his link-up play as well as knack of scoring goals at this level, seven of which aided Ipswich's return to the top flight in May.

Furthermore, if Hamer is to remain and play an influential role in a sustained promotion bid once more, there is hope that both he and Callum O'Hare can hit it off with each other once again, having both enjoyed fruitful stints alongside each other at Coventry, with the recent recruit already showing his capabilities to his new admirers in pre-season.

This situation is very much identical to where the Dutch-Brazilian found himself last August, as amid a strong barrage of speculation, Hamer did feature in City's first game of the Championship season against Leicester City, putting in a man-of-the-match performance despite defeat in the M69 Derby, just six days before his move 95 miles north was confirmed.

However, as much as it would be a major blow to lose such an integral feature in the spine of his team, Wilder, like the Sheffield United faithful, will be hoping for a swift resolution to this transfer saga ahead of their return to competitive action away to Preston North End.