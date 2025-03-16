Sheffield United committed a club record fee of £4 million when they signed John Egan from Brentford in July 2018.

It was reported by Sky Sports that the deal amounted to more than any deal the Blades had spent in their history up to that point.

The defender made an immediate impact at Bramall Lane after his arrival, cementing himself as a key part of Chris Wilder’s side.

The Yorkshire outfit had come 10th in their first campaign back in the Championship prior to the Irishman’s signing, missing out on a play-off place by six points.

The rest of their summer business that year focussed on free agent signings, with the likes of David McGoldrick, Conor Washington and Kean Bryan arriving, meaning there was pressure on Egan to deliver.

John Egan’s impact at Sheffield United

That first season at Sheffield United alone helped justify the £4 million paid to sign him from the Bees.

The then 25-year-old played 44 times in the league in his first campaign with the club, contributing one goal and one assist as the team finished second in the Championship.

Despite limited impacts in the opposition box, the Ireland international was a rock defensively and fit the back-three system well, taking up the centre role while Wilder deployed overlapping defenders on the right and left side. That season, Sheffield United conceded only 41 goals in 46 games, the joint-best record in the division with Middlesbrough.

John Egan - Sheffield United league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2018-19 44 2019-20 36 2020-21 31 (30) 2021-22 46 2022-23 45 (44) 2023-24 6

This was a unique system from Wilder and meant that Egan had a lot to learn about the position when he arrived from Brentford but he immediately fit like a glove in the side.

Egan also made the step up to the Premier League quite impressively, and was a key part of the team that finished ninth in the table in their first season back in the top flight.

He played in all but two of their league fixtures that year, and even scored twice, in a standout campaign for the club.

While he never got so far as winning a player of the year award for Sheffield United, he was certainly a fan favourite for his steely performances in the heart of their backline.

John Egan justified club record fee

Egan’s performances in these two first seasons at Bramall Lane more than justified the club record fee paid to sign him.

We have seen many sides break their spending records in recent years, and many have utterly failed to live up to expectations.

Even Sheffield United themselves have been unable to get the best out of Rhian Brewster (pictured above), who was signed from Liverpool for £23.5 million, per Sky Sports, in 2020.

That 2020/21 campaign was ultimately a severe disappointment for the club, and spending big on players like Brewster proved part of the problem as the team finished 20th in the table and with Wilder shown the door.

But Egan continued to perform well in the Championship for Sheffield United, helping the team finish fifth and reach the play-off semi-finals in their first year back in the second tier.

He remained key Paul Heckingbottom then brought them one step further a year later, guiding the club to automatic promotion, playing 91 times across those two seasons.

While injury put an end to his time at Bramall Lane, he is someone supporters will remember fondly as someone that lived up to the billing and gave everything to the club, repaying that £4m and much, much more.