A host of Championship clubs including the likes Sheffield United, Fulham, Bournemouth, Stoke City, Barnsley, Middlesbrough are all interested in making a loan move for Brighton’s Leo Ostigard this summer, according to teamTALK.

Ostigard spent an impressive spell out on loan with Coventry City in the Championship last season where he managed to make 39 league appearances in which he registered two goals and helped the Sky Blues record 11 clean sheets as they survived the drop.

It was believed that Brighton might potentially be prepared to keep hold of him this summer and give him a chance of coming into their side in the Premier League.

However, according to this latest update from teamTALK, Graham Potter has now decided that it would be right for him to make another temporary move this season to continue his long-term development. It is believed that Coventry City are interested in securing a fresh loan deal with the Seagulls for the defender.

Ostigard’s potential availability has now alerted several other Championship clubs, with the likes of Sheffield United, Fulham, Bournemouth, Stoke City, Barnsley, Middlesbrough all keen to secure an agreement with Brighton for the 21-year-old.

The verdict

Given how impressive Ostigard was for Coventry in the Championship last season it is no surprise to see that he has attracted the attentions of a host of quality Championship sides now that he is set to be allowed to leave Brighton on loan once again.

The 21-year-old would be a major coup for any of the sides that are now in the race for his signature because he has shown that he can be a major threat from set-pieces and also be a consistent and reliable defender in the Championship.

Brighton are right to be allowing him to make another loan move because it is vital that he is allowed to continue his long-term progression. He would likely have found regular starts hard to come by even after the Seagulls have sold Ben White to Arsenal and therefore it makes sense to allow him to leave on loan again and get that valuable consistent game time he needs.