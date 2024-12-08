Following their relegation from the Premier League, the summer window was always going to be crucial for Chris Wilder and Sheffield United.

With the ongoing takeover saga in the background, that important window became a tough one too, as the Blades recruitment team had to work on a strict budget as they looked to improve the squad.

But, with Wilder’s men sitting top of the table, you have to applaud all connected to the club for the business that took place earlier this year - and the signing of Michael Cooper is arguably the best transfer deal by any side at this level this season.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28

Michael Cooper excels for Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham’s departure following his contract expiring, and Ivo Grbic’s unconvincing displays since arriving at Bramall Lane meant bringing in a new number one was a priority.

So, when Cooper arrived from Plymouth for around an initial £2m, it was an intriguing one.

On one hand, the 25-year-old was very highly-rated at Argyle, and he had helped them win promotion from League One. However, Cooper has had his injury issues, and he had only 19 Championship appearances to his name, so he was still unproven in the second tier.

Yet, in a matter of months, he has shown Sheffield United that he belongs at this level, with the keeper arguably their standout performer this season.

Incredibly, he has managed 11 clean sheets in 16 outings, and whilst it’s a team effort, Cooper has made some big saves at critical moments.

Most recently, he saved a Patrick Roberts penalty against promotion hopefuls Sunderland when the score was 0-0, with Tom Davies going on to grab the only goal of the game for the Blades.

Michael Cooper will be tested at West Brom on Sunday

So, his contribution has been significant, and it looks as though the Blades will need more of the same when the Blades visit West Brom on Sunday, as the Yorkshire outfit face a defensive headache.

That’s because influential centre-back pairing Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic are both suspended, with the latter serving the second of a three-game ban, whilst the on-loan Leicester man has to sit this one out after his red card against Sunderland.

Jack Robinson is sure to continue in central defence as one of the options, with Alfie Gilchrist perhaps moving across to pair him in the back four.

Whilst they are both good players, they aren’t on the level of Ahmedhodzic or Souttar, with neither having the same physicality or dominance.

So, what was a tough game anyway, has become a lot harder, with the Baggies having only lost one of their eight games on their own patch, although they have drawn five times.

It’s inevitable that key players will miss games at different points in the season, and to be a successful side, you have to cope with adversity.

Cooper has already shown he is a quality operator at this level, and he is a major factor in Sheffield United sitting top of the table. And, if the Blades are to keep their place at the summit, he may need to show his class once again at The Hawthorns.