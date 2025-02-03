Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh is set to join League Two outfit Fleetwood Town, according to new reports, following apparent previous interest from Premier League clubs throughout the winter window.

21-year-old Marsh is a boyhood Blade after being born and raised in the city and coming through the club's youth ranks, and has already spent time out on loan, now looks set to move away once again to find more game-time in the lower leagues.

The striker has been a prolific scorer at academy level, and bagged 23 goals in the 2022/23 Professional Development League before going on to make his senior and professional debut for United as a substitute in the EFL Cup in August last year.

He netted his first goal for the Blades earlier this season in the EFL Cup, but has found game-time limited at senior level and now finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Tom Cannon, Tyrese Campbell, Kieffer Moore and Ryan One, and Fleetwood look set to benefit from his talents for the rest of the season as a result.

Louie Marsh's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 3 Starts 3 Minutes played 261' Goals 1 Assists 0

Louie Marsh set for Fleetwood Town loan despite Premier League interest

According to the Sheffield Star, young forward Marsh will spend the remainder of the season in League Two after a deal was agreed with Fleetwood Town for his services.

United have sanctioned his loan exit because they want to keep him on their books and are keen to extend his stay at Bramall Lane for the long-term. A few months in League Two represents a good chance for him to earn a new Blades deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2026.

Marsh had previously been linked with a move to the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Southampton by TBR Football earlier in this window, but they also reported that United were not set to allow him to leave permanently, which looks to be the case following this newest Deadline Day update.

MailOnline had also claimed last week that numerous Championship clubs were interested in landing him on a permanent deal, while Huddersfield Town, Stockport County, Barnsley and Stevenage were all believed to be monitoring his situation.

Marsh is a coup for League Two side Fleetwood

England youth international Marsh is still clearly highly-rated by Chris Wilder, given his reluctance to allow him to leave the club for good right now, and his potential arrival at the Highbury Stadium represents a massive coup for the Cods as they aim to make something out of their season over the next few months.

Pete Wild's side currently sit 15th in the fourth-tier, but have improved over recent weeks and months and will hope to stage a late push for the play-offs before May, and the signing of Marsh could help them massively.

The 21-year-old has tasted lower-league football before, as he joined Doncaster Rovers on loan in 2023 and made eight appearances and scored once for the League Two side before a serious injury cut his time in South Yorkshire short, and he returned to the Blades in the January window.

Following that disappointing spell, he will surely be ready to seize his chance with both hands this time around, and hope to provide solid competition for the likes of Max Graydon and Kian Harratt on the Fylde coast while proving that he can transfer his talents from youth level to senior football.