Sheffield United man’s temporary EFL stint set to continue after update

Chris Wilder has reiterated that Rhys Norrington-Davies will spent the entirety of this season on loan at Luton Town.

The Sheffield United defender spent last season on loan in League One with Rochdale, and has made the step-up to the Championship with ease this term.

The Wales international has been a regular for Nathan Jones’ side, making 13 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for Hatters.

The defender has recently been linked with moves to West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Stoke City, though, with high-profile sides said to be keeping an eye on the highly-rated Welshman.

Norrington-Davies, who has just signed a new long-term deal at Bramall Lane, will stay at Luton for the remainder of this season – Chris Wilder has reiterated.

He said to BBC Radio Sheffield: “There’s no recall. We wanted him to go out there for a season and building a career for himself. As you can imagine, playing for Rochdale and playing in the Premier League is a big step.”

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the right call by Sheffield United.

United clearly see Norrington-Davies as one for the future, having given him a new long-term deal at Bramall Lane.

He will fit into the three-at-the-back system perfectly, and he’s only 21 which means that he has years ahead of him in terms of development.

There were fears that United may look to recall him in January due to their lack of depth at the back, but it is a massive boost for Luton to be able to keep hold of him for the rest of the season.