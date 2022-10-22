Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom urges surprise approach against Norwich

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has urged his players to go on the offensive against Norwich as they look to overturn a poor run of form.

The Blades were the early pace setters before dropping off recently thanks to a five-game winless run.

They will be coming up against a Norwich also in the middle of a poor run of form, with both sides struggling since the return from the September international break.

Heckingbottom has had to deal with a spate of injuries once again leaving them with just one win in their last six games but that hasn’t stopped him from sending an attacking message to his players ahead of the game with the Canaries.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Heckingbottom reiterated his message to his players: “You want to win and we have disappointed players in there.

“But do you know what? We can sulk about it or go and try and attack Norwich. That’s it.”

The former Barnsley and Leeds manager also went onto suggest he’s not panicking about his sides poor run of form, insisting there will be more ups and downs this season.

Discussing that issue, the 45-year-old went on to say: “It’s a third of the way through now and there will be more ups and downs and challenges and different things that we have to deal with along the way. It’s part of it.”

Despite their recent dip in form, the Blades still go into that clash with Norwich fourth in the Championship table, just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom has been quite defiant in his messages of late which makes you suggest that he might be feeling the pressure.

It’s their first bad run under Heckingbottom and how they come out of it will define their season. There’s a lot of games to be played between now and the World Cup and they need to pick up points.

Starting against Norwich, and putting in a positive performance will go a long way to restoring confidence that has been lost in this poor run of form.